5 things to know about Indianapolis native and Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents

Julius "Juju" Brents will likely hear his name called during the first two days of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Indianapolis native played five seasons in college for Iowa and Kansas State. Here is what you should know:

Julius Brents' size

Brents is 6-4 and 210 pounds.

Julius Brents went to Warren Central High School

While at Warren Central, Brents played free safety his senior year and was the No. 5 prospect in the state on the 247sports national composite.

Julius Brents played at Iowa before transferring to Kansas State

Oct 24, 2020; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver David Bell (3) catches the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Julius Brents (20) defends in the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Brents committed to Iowa as a safety prospect but quickly found himself playing cornerback. Months after graduating high school, he was starting in the Big Ten in 2018. During his time with the Hawkeyes, he had 17 tackles and one interception.

After transferring to Kansas State in 2021, Brents started 27 games and recorded 94 tackles and five interceptions.

2023 NFL Draft: Warren Central's Juju Brents is home for combine with size NFL teams are looking for at CB

Julius Brents' scouting profile

Coming into the draft, Keith Sanchez of the Draft Network said Brents possesses "exceptional length with his height."

"On the field, Brents utilizes his size and length to be a productive player against the run. Brents is a physical corner that is a high-level defender against the run. Brents does a good job of shedding receivers to free himself to make a tackle on the ball carrier. Brents also does a good job of closing distance to the ball carrier working from depth. In situations where he is aligned 10-plus yards off the ball, Brents still does a good job of quickly closing downhill as a physical presence against the run or passing quick game. Brents is an intriguing cornerback prospect that has the possibility to align at safety in situations.

Against the pass, Brents uses his exceptional size and length to be disruptive. In press situations, Brents does a good job of being physical with receivers and disrupting their timing and their release, which ultimately affects their ability to get proper positioning on their routes. Brents also uses his length to challenge receivers at the catch point. Whether it’s short-to-intermediate routes or deep passes, Brents can use his length to get a hand or arm in the receiver’s way to deflect the pass.

Story continues

Brents does some good things in coverage but there are some elements that he needs to work on. In off-coverage situations, Brents has to flip his hips to run vertically with receivers—his open hip transition is not quick and receivers are able to get on top of him and begin to separate. On deep passes, Brents lacks the top speed to stay in phase with receivers to carry them vertically. Oftentimes, Brents feels receivers separating and will reach out to grab them, which could result in a pass interference penalty."

Julius Brents' college highlights

Kansas state CB Julius Brents is a freak.



🏈 6’3 👀

🏈 82.6wingspan (longest in nfl combine history for CB)

🏈41.5 vertical

🏈Physical CB not afraid to tackle

🏈Versatility has played both S and CB



pic.twitter.com/l1UN7zOt6Z — Jared Tokarz (@JaredNFLDraft) April 22, 2023

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: NFL Draft: What to know about Indiana native, KSU CB Julius Brents