5 things to know about huge NHL fan Jake Knapp, who’s leading the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Jake Knapp got off to a record start Saturday in Mexico.

Knapp started the day tied for the lead then went out in 7-under 28, a course record at Vidanta Vallarta, host of the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta. His quick start is just the latest in what is becoming one of the best stories this season on the PGA Tour.

Knapp, 29, went to college at UCLA and finished T-3 last month at the Farmers Insurance Open, his best finish on Tour. Now in Mexico, he has a chance to better that.

Here are five things to know about Knapp as he seeks his first PGA Tour title.

He's a Tour rookie

Jake Knapp of the United States walks off the 14th green during the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta on February 23, 2024 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

The Mexico Open is Knapp’s fifth Tour start this year and only the ninth of his career. He also finished T-28 at the WM Phoenix Open, just a mile away from where he currently calls home.

He used to be a bouncer at a nightclub

Jake Knapp of the United States plays a shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta on February 23, 2024 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

That’s right. Two years ago, he was working as a bouncer at a nightclub. Now he is on the verge of being a PGA Tour winner. He worked Thursday, Friday, Saturday nights and special events. His days consisted of working out, going to the course and then going to the night club. He has also done security at a wedding.

He once shot 58 with his club pro's putter

Jake Knapp of the United States looks on from the third green during the second round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 09, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

When he was a junior in high school, he shot 58 at Costa Mesa Country Club’s Mesa Linda Course. He started bogey-birdie-birdie-bogey and played 12 under on the par-70 layout from there. However, he used his club pro’s TaylorMade Itsy Bitsy Spider putter to have the record.

He's sponsored by the Anaheim Ducks

Jake Knapp of the United States plays his shot from the 4th tee during the third round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta on February 24, 2024 in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Peep the Ducks’ logo on his sleeve. Tim Ryan, President and CEO of the Anaheim Ducks, was a member at Knapp’s home club. Knapp played nine holes with Ryan one day without realizing who he was. Ryan handed Knapp his card after the round and eventually sponsored him when he got back to the Korn Ferry Tour and continues to do so today.

He shot 61 in a U.S. Open local qualifier in high school

Jake Knapp hits his bunker shot on the 16th hole during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

As a senior in high school, Knapp shot 61 in a local qualifier for the U.S. Open in Newport Beach, California. His best friend, Carter Norris, was supposed to caddie for him but woke up late and got to the course after Knapp teed off the 10th hole. Shaking off the frustration, he had a stellar day.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek