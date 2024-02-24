5 things to know about huge NHL fan Jake Knapp, who’s leading the Mexico Open at Vidanta
Jake Knapp got off to a record start Saturday in Mexico.
Knapp started the day tied for the lead then went out in 7-under 28, a course record at Vidanta Vallarta, host of the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta. His quick start is just the latest in what is becoming one of the best stories this season on the PGA Tour.
Knapp, 29, went to college at UCLA and finished T-3 last month at the Farmers Insurance Open, his best finish on Tour. Now in Mexico, he has a chance to better that.
Here are five things to know about Knapp as he seeks his first PGA Tour title.
He's a Tour rookie
The Mexico Open is Knapp’s fifth Tour start this year and only the ninth of his career. He also finished T-28 at the WM Phoenix Open, just a mile away from where he currently calls home.
He used to be a bouncer at a nightclub
That’s right. Two years ago, he was working as a bouncer at a nightclub. Now he is on the verge of being a PGA Tour winner. He worked Thursday, Friday, Saturday nights and special events. His days consisted of working out, going to the course and then going to the night club. He has also done security at a wedding.
He once shot 58 with his club pro's putter
When he was a junior in high school, he shot 58 at Costa Mesa Country Club’s Mesa Linda Course. He started bogey-birdie-birdie-bogey and played 12 under on the par-70 layout from there. However, he used his club pro’s TaylorMade Itsy Bitsy Spider putter to have the record.
He's sponsored by the Anaheim Ducks
Peep the Ducks’ logo on his sleeve. Tim Ryan, President and CEO of the Anaheim Ducks, was a member at Knapp’s home club. Knapp played nine holes with Ryan one day without realizing who he was. Ryan handed Knapp his card after the round and eventually sponsored him when he got back to the Korn Ferry Tour and continues to do so today.
He shot 61 in a U.S. Open local qualifier in high school
As a senior in high school, Knapp shot 61 in a local qualifier for the U.S. Open in Newport Beach, California. His best friend, Carter Norris, was supposed to caddie for him but woke up late and got to the course after Knapp teed off the 10th hole. Shaking off the frustration, he had a stellar day.