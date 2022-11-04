5 things to know heading into Week 9 Vikings vs Commanders

The Minnesota Vikings are looking to collect their sixth-straight win to improve to 7-1 as they take on the 4-4 Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon.

On paper, the game has some interesting matchups. The Vikings are currently 3-point favorites per Tipico Sportsbook and the storylines surrounding the game are plentiful.

Of all the matchups and storylines that line the game, here are five things that you need to know.

Vikings Film Room: 8 plays that show Ed Ingram's upside

The return of Kirk Cousins

Dec 31, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warms up prior to the game against the the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders made Cousins the 102nd overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft just 100 picks after taking Robert Griffin III. The idea was for him to be the backup and a developmental player. With the injuries Griffin III had sustained early on in his career, Cousins played well enough to earn the starting job when playing in relief of Griffin III but they could never strike a deal to keep him long-term. Cousins has played Washington before, a 19-9 win on Thursday night football in 2019, but this will be his first game in Washington D.C. since he joined the Vikings.

Taylor Heinicke revenge game

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) spikes the ball after a game-tying touchdown Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Things could be completely different if Heinicke didn’t kick in a glass window during training camp of 2016. Norv and Scott Turner really liked him and being healthy likely would have prevented the Sam Bradford trade and the Vikings future could be way different. Despite him never getting that chance, he did get that chance with Washington and has taken full advantage of it. With Carson Wentz hurt, Heinicke will get the opportunity to start against his former team.

Jonathan Allen is still a problem

Oct 9, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is hit while throwing the ball by Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Allen is the biggest threat on the Commanders’ defense. Playing on the interior, Allen is a monster pass rusher. Already having five sacks, he also has 26 pressure per PFF and seven of those came against the Chicago Bears. Just like J.J. Watt last week, the key to the Commanders’ defense will be to stop Allen.

T.J. Hockenson will be making his Vikings debut

Dec 5, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) catches a pass for a touch down in front of Minnesota Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland (21) at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

After the trade that happened on Tuesday before the trade deadline, Hockenson will be making his Vikings debut on Sunday. He will likely be the backup to Johnny Mundt this week as he gets up to speed in the offense.

Commanders are in a weird place

Jan 2, 2020; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera looks on as owner Daniel Snyder speaks during his introductory press conference at Inova Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders have been through quite a few scandals and investigations involving owner Daniel Snyder and those are slowly coming to a head. The biggest news about the team cam this week as there is now a federal investigation launched against the franchise and Snyder has hired Bank of America to sell the team. There have been a lot of distractions for the Commanders and it remains to be seen if this will be another one.

