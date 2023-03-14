5 things to know about the Giants’ newly acquired tight end Darren Waller

The New York Giants acquired Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday afternoon in exchange for a third-round selection in the upcoming draft.

Here are five things to know about the Giants’ newest tight end:

Waller's lanky frame makes him an every-down threat

Waller stands a lumbering six-foot-six and weighs just under 240 pounds. He has the prototypical size that scouts look for in a receiving tight end at the NFL level and combines his long arms with quickness and superb route-running. He has been timed at 4.46 seconds in the 40 yard-dash.

His career got off to a slow start in Baltimore

Waller began his career as a sixth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2015 after playing collegiately at Georgia Tech. He saw action in just six games as a rookie and then 12 the next season after being suspended for four games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Waller violated the policy again in 2017 and was suspended for the entire season. The Ravens waived him halfway through the 2018 season, though they later re-signed him to their practice squad.

Waller became a star with the Raiders

Waller was signed off the Ravens’ practice squad by the Oakland Raiders in November of 2018 and played sparingly in four games. It was the next season, however, that he found his niche and broke out.

In 2019, Waller bought in 90 receptions for 1,145 yards and three touchdowns. He followed that up with an impressive 2020 campaign, grabbing 107 passes for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns which were enough to earn him a Pro Bowl selection in the Raiders’ first season in Las Vegas,

Waller was considerably less productive in 2021 and 2022

Injuries cut into Waller’s production over the past two seasons. In 11 games in 2021, he gained just 665 yards on 55 receptions with two touchdowns.

Last season, a hamstring injury limited Waller to nine games. He had just 28 receptions and 288 yards with three scores. The addition of All-Pro receiver Davante Adams played a major role in Waller’s diminished workload.

How will he be used by the Giants?

The Giants’ depth at tight end starts with second-year player Daniel Bellinger and ends there. Waller will take over the starting role, though the two will likely be utilized together in certain formations.

Waller has significantly more upside as a receiving threat and should take over a substantial portion of the Giants’ target share in the passing game while Bellinger can be expected to serve more as a blocker this season.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire