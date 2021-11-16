5 things to know about former Ohio State quarterback and ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit

You know you have a key college football game when ESPN broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit pays your school a visit.

Herbstreit, who played for Ohio State from 1989-1993, will be in Ohio Stadium to broadcast the game Saturday night when the Buckeyes host Penn State.

Fall weekends consist of football for Herbstreit with sons who play high school and college football and broadcasting duties on ESPN's GameDay preview show and national primetime broadcast.

"It's a once-in-a lifetime opportunity," said Herbstreit. "Your kids only get this chance one time. I told ESPN when the twins were in eighth or ninth grade that if the boys are ever playing on Friday night, we have to figure something out where I can do what I need to do on Thursday and Friday on location, then I need to get back Friday afternoon to their games.

"ESPN has been really good about that. They know that I am going to still show up prepared and ready to do what I need to do."

Here are five things to know about Herbstreit.

Sep 6, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on before a game between the Mississippi Rebels and Louisville Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Herbstreit started for Ohio State in 1992

Herbstreit was a quarterback for Ohio State from 1989-93.

He was a captain of the team his senior season along with Steve Tovar and was voted team MVP. He threw for 1,904 yards and lost to Georgia in the Florida Citrus Bowl.

Kirk Herbstreit is a well-known ESPN personality

Herbstreit has been with ESPN's GameDay college preview show since 1996.

He also is an analyst for the network's lead college football broadcasting team with Chris Fowler.

Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, David Pollack, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit of ESPN "College GameDay" broadcast from the secondary stage on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Myers Quad in Athens, Georgia. "College GameDay" returns to Athens as the undefeated Bulldogs face the Kentucky Wildcats.

Kirk Herbstreit battled COVID-19

Herbstreit was diagnosed with COVID-19 in December.

He said he had mild symptoms, but shared five months later that he still was missing his sense of taste and smell.

Been 5 months since I tested positive for Covid. Still can’t taste or smell. Anyone else experience this?? Did it ever come back?? Haven’t tasted a meal since late December. After 5 months...is this my new normal or will taste and smell come back??? — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) June 1, 2021

Family is important to former Ohio State star quarterback

Herbstreit is married to Allison, a former Ohio State cheerleader. The couple has four sons.

The Nashville resident, who also has an apartment in Ohio, describes himself as a homebody who routinely flies home to watch his sons play football before flying out to broadcast games on Saturday.

“I think it’s really important as a parent to be present, and I really, really worked hard because my dad struggled with that,” Herbstreit told The Tennessean. “And it really bothered me as a kid that I would want to share something with him, and he didn’t hear me. It was, `Oh yeah, all right, OK, is that right?’ But I could tell his eyes weren’t there. He was just `yeah-yeah-yeahing’ me, and it really left a scar. And so for me, I always wanted to be there. Work will always come second to my kids.”

.For now, the Herbstreits will keep their house outside of Nashville, but also will rent a Cincinnati residence. He and his wife, Allison, will make frequent trips to Ohio State in Columbus, where son Jake is a student and son Zak is an incoming freshman tight end/H-back as a preferred walk-on for Ryan Day's Buckeyes.

Herbstreit also will try to get in games at Clemson University in South Carolina, where Jake's twin, Tye, plays slot receiver for Dabo Swinney. Jake had played for Clemson as well but decided to transfer to Ohio State.

He's an author

In August, Herbstreit recently wrote "Out of the Pocket," which discusses his career as a broadcaster and his role as a dad.

"This is not your traditional football book of playing for ol' State U and whatever else," Herbstreit said in a recent interview. "There's some of that but there's more of my journey in my life. I've been through some things throughout my life. I talked about some things I hadn't talked about in 40 years. Gene opened up some things that were really tough to talk about."

Information from the CIncinnati Enquirer, The Tennessean and USA TODAY was used in this article.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Kirk Herbstreit, the Ohio State quarterback turned ESPN star