5 things to know about Earvin “Magic” Johnson
5 things to know about Earvin "Magic" Johnson
The Clippers blew a 21-point lead against the Lakers, but zoom out and you'll see they are still the more stable franchise in Los Angeles.
Teams have unveiled their liveries, Drive to Survive has hit Netflix and Red Bull is looking strong, all of which signal one thing: Formula 1 opens its 2024 season this weekend with the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Join Yahoo Sports on the ground in Indianapolis as workouts get underway at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Junior has been an analyst for NBC since retiring from the NASCAR Cup Series in 2017.
Tom Brady is apparently faster now than he was in 2000.
The Eagles successfully executed the play 92.5% of the time during the 2023 regular season.
Since returning from suspension, Draymond Green has put the Warriors back on track. But is it too late?
Ronaldo was also fined for the gesture following Al Nassr's victory.
In today's edition: Chet and Wemby go head-to-head, Ohtani gets married, NFL players grade their teams, LeBron goes nuclear in the Hallway Series finale, and more.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman catch up on a handful of baseball transactions they missed in February including Clayton Kershaw, Jorge Soler, Brandon Crawford and, of course, an update on the bad uniforms.
With the season nearing the three-quarter point, let's examine what lies ahead for every team with title hopes.
Jim McIngvale got Houston at +750 to win the tournament.
With an injury and the Trojans' struggles this season, the former top recruit's USC career hasn't gone according to plan so far. But he's now back on the court and learning to roll with the punches.
The win keeps Nevada in the thick of the Mountain West title race.
More than 17,000 fans filed out of the building midway through the second half of Tuesday's game.
Payton is going to have a specific draft target in mind. The only question is who that player is and whether the Broncos will have to get aggressive on draft day to land that player.
Hardman caught one pass with the Jets. He caught the Super Bowl-winning pass with the Chiefs.
The Royals wanted to keep the older, larger lettering on the backs of their uniforms. They got it.
It's Scouting Combine week in the NFL and there's no better time to get to know the top QB, RB, WR and TE prospects in this year's draft class. Late Round's JJ Zachariason joins Matt Harmon to breakdown each position and identify the top tier prospects as well as the deep sleepers to keep an eye on.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine has some questions about who the New Orleans Pelicans are and what their future holds, so he invited Shamit Dua from In the N.O. to come on and try and explain.