5 things to know about new Eagles’ LB Kyzir White

The Eagles significantly bolstered their linebacker corps after agreeing to a one-year, $5 million deal with former Chargers middle linebacker Kyzir White.

A former safety who has turned into one of the NFL’s leading tacklers at the linebacker position, White gives Jonathan Gannon a versatile and athletic playmaker at linebacker that’ll help slow down some of the more elite passers in the NFL.

Last season, White had 144 tackles, a sack, two interceptions, and four quarterback hits for the Los Angeles Chargers, and he along with Haason Reddick, has provided Philadelphia with some juice on defense.

Here are five things to know about the former West Virginia safety.

Football is a family business

Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) celebrates a tackle against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

White has two brothers, Kevin White and Ka’Raun White, who also spent time at Lackawanna before transferring to West Virginia and both spent time in the NFL.

Ka’Raun White caught 124 passes for 1,852 yards and 17 touchdowns during his West Virginia career. After going undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft, White was signed by the Seattle Seahawks, before spending time on the Bengals, and Steelers practice squads.

Kevin White is the former seventh overall draft pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Bears after an All-American career at West Virginia as well.

signed a reserve/future contract with the Saints on January 12, 2022

White has familiarity with Eagles coaches

Nov 1, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was with the Chargers until 2020 and had knowledge of White’s abilities at linebacker.

White was a highly sought after Juco recruit

Aug 22, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyzir White (44) celebrates after a tackle in the first half of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The 6-foot-2, 218-pound White had offers from Pitt, Arizona State, Louisville and Illinois as a downhill run safety, who’s also good in pass coverage, too.

Going from safety to hybrid LB

Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) reacts after a defensive stop against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

White was drafted by the Chargers in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and immediately moved to linebacker. After two seasons battling injuries and adjusting to the position switch, White entered the 2021 season as a starting linebacker. He finished the season as the Chargers leading tackler with 144 tackles, along with one sack, two forced fumble, three passes defensed, and two interceptions.

Jack of all trades could put the Eagles over the top

Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) celebrates a tackle against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

White does not have the prototypical linebacker size, but he more than makes up for it when it comes to play recognition, his tackling, and how he’ll fit Jonathan Gannon’s scheme. Philadelphia will be able to to play more zone coverage with the understanding that White will engulf most defenders at the point of contact.

White’s familiarity at safety can allow Gannon to utilize his new chess piece in a hybrid manner that can complement T.J. Edwards, while adding more speed to the roster.

On obvious passing downs, it’ll allow Philadelphia to potentially play with two linebackers depending on offensive formation, or with White as the lone linebacker surrounded by six defensive backs.

