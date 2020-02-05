5 things to know about Eagles’ 2 new coaches

In addition to promoting Press Taylor Wednesday, the Eagles added two outside offensive coaches to Doug Pederson's staff.

Rich Scangarello and Andrew Breiner are both joining Pederson's staff in as-yet unknown roles, according to Tim McManus of ESPN.

Earlier Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network first reported that Taylor, the Eagles' quarterbacks coach, would have passing game coordinator added to his title.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Eagles already have a run game coordinator in offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland and an assistant head coach in running backs coach Duce Staley. Taylor, Stoutland and Staley were all here under Chip Kelly.

The Eagles fired offensive coordinator Mike Groh and receivers coach Carson Walch four weeks ago Wednesday.

Here's five things to know about Scangarello and Breiner:

Rich Scangarello

• Coached at Cal Davis, Idaho and Carleton College of Northfield, Minnesota, before starting his NFL coaching career. His first NFL job was in 2009 as a quality control coach on Tom Cable's staff with the Raiders, but he only spent one year in Oakland - working with JaMarcus Russell - before two more college stints - at Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss., and Northern Arizona, where Andy Reid, Brad Childress, Mike Holmgren, Marty Mornhinweg and countless other NFL coaches spent time.

• After three years in Flagstaff, Scangarello spent one year on Dan Quinn's Falcons staff as a quality control coach under offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.

• Scangarello told the Sacramento Bee newspaper in 2017 that he took a 70 percent pay cut to leave Northern Arizona and work in an entry-level position with the Falcons just so he could have a chance to learn from Shanahan, whose offense he had admired.

• Here's what Shanahan told the Bee about Scangarello: "I thought he was just an O-line guy at first because I didn't know him. And then he starts asking me questions about plays I ran, like, six years ago. And I start to wonder, ‘Who is this guy?' It was obvious he knows what he's talking about, and now I'm interested. He learned it for himself, and that's how good coaches are. They just don't memorize what someone said. They want to know why it works, how to coach it, how players see it."

Story continues

• Scangarello returned to the college ranks and spent 2016 at Wagner College in Staten Island, N.Y., Rich Kotite's alma mater, before returning to the NFL. He spent 2017 as Shanahan's QBs coach with the 49ers and then spent this past year working on Vic Fangio's Broncos staff as offensive coordinator. He was fired last month after the Broncos went 7-9 and scored 16 or fewer points nine times. The Broncos ranked 28th in points and 28th in yards.

Andrew Breiner

• Breiner, 35, grew up in Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, Dauphin County, and played high school football at Hershey High under legendary coach Gump May. Breiner played college football at Lock Haven, where he began his coaching career in 2006 after suffering a career-ending injury.

• From Lock Haven, Breiner coached at Allenheny College and UConn, where he first worked under Joe Moorhead, who's now offensive coordinator at Oregon. From 2009 through 2011, Moorhead was the Huskies' quarterbacks coach and Breiner spent time coaching both running backs and receivers.

• In 2012, Moorhead was named head coach at Fordham, and he brought Breiner with him as offensive coordinator. When Moorhead left to become offensive coordinator at Penn State in 2016, Breiner replaced him as Fordham's head coach.

• In 2018, Moorhead became head coach at Mississippi State, and he immediately hired Breiner as passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. It was the third place the two had worked together. Moorhead and his staff were fired after this past season. Moorhead became offensive coordinator at Oregon.

• At Fordham, Breiner coached All-America running back Chase Edmonds, who also hails from Central Pennsylvania and went to Central Dauphin East. Edmonds was a fourth-round pick of the Cards in 2018, the highest any Fordham player had been drafted since 1943. Edmonds has rushed for 511 yards with a 4.3 average in two years in Arizona.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

5 things to know about Eagles 2 new coaches originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia