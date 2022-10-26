5 things you need to know about new Eagle Robert Quinn

5 things you need to know about Eagles' big trade acquisition Quinn originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It had been almost two months since Howie Roseman made a trade, so you knew something had to give.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Eagles shipped a fourth-round pick to the Bears for 32-year-old pass rusher Robert Quinn.

He becomes the first first-round pick the Eagles have traded for since they acquired Sam Bradford in the spring of 2015. Bradford and Quinn were teammates with the Rams from 2011 through 2014.

Here are five things you need to know about Quinn:

1. When he was 17 years old, Quinn collapsed twice at the family home in Ladson, S.C., and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors discovered a brain tumor the size of a dime. The tumor was preventing fluid from reaching his brain, causing headaches and eventually causing him to collapse. Quinn was told he’d never play sports again. Doctors drilled two holes to drain the fluid, but the tumor remains to this day. Quinn said in an interview with CBS Sports he’s tested twice a year but doesn’t think about the tumor unless he’s asked about it. “I've been living with it for so long, I don't think twice about it until they tell me I need to go get a checkup,” he told Pete Prisco of CBS Sports. “It's part of me.”

2. After recording 11 sacks as a sophomore at North Carolina State in 2009, Quinn and several teammates were ruled ineligible for the 2010 season just before the opener after the NCAA ruled that he received $5,642 worth of improper benefits – jewelry and travel expenses - from an agent and lied to investigators. Quinn later said he didn’t realize the person who gave him the gifts was an agent and said school officials had only advised players not to accept gifts from agents. Despite sitting out the 2010 season, Quinn was the 14th pick in the draft. His rookie year with the Rams, his head coach was former Eagles defensive coordinator Jeff Fisher, and his rookie defensive coordinator was Ken Flajole, who was Doug Pederson's linebackers coach from 2016 through 2020. Also on that 2011 Rams defense were former Eagles Quintin Mikell, Rod Hood and Al Harris. Rodney McLeod joined the Rams the next year.

3. Quinn ranks 35th in NFL history with 102.0 sacks. He’s tied with Aaron Donald for sixth-most among active players, behind Von Miller [121.5], Cameron Jordan [111.5], Chandler Jones [108.0], Justin Houston [106.0] and J.J. Watt [104.5]. He’s had two 18-sack seasons – 19 for the Rams in 2013 and 18.5 with the Bears last year. He’s one of only seven players in NFL history with multiple 18-sack seasons. The others are Reggie White (3), J.J. Watt (2), DeMarcus Ware (2), Michael Strahan (2) and Mark Gastineau (2). His 18.5 sacks last year make him the third-oldest player in history with 18 or more sacks. Strahan had 18.5 in 2003 at 32, and Robert Mathis had 19.5 with the Colts in 2013.

4. Quinn will be the fourth player with at least 100 career sacks to wear an Eagles uniform. Reggie White recorded the first 124 of his 198 career sacks with the Eagles, adding 68.5 with the Packers and 5.5 with the Panthers. Hall of Famer Richard Dent had 133.0 when he signed with the Eagles in 1997. He added his last 4.5 career sacks as an Eagle, finishing with 137.5, still 10th-most in history. Greg Townsend had 107.5 when he joined the Eagles in 1994 and added two more, finishing his career with 109.5. Two other members of the 100-sack club left the Eagles before recording their 100th sack. William Fuller – like Quinn a North Carolina State product - had 94.5 when he played his last game as an Eagle at the end of 1996. He added six more with the Chargers and finished with 100.5. Clyde Simmons finished with 121.5 but recorded 45.5 of them after leaving the Eagles.

5. Quinn has faced the Eagles four times and recorded three sacks. The Eagles held him without a sack in a 34-28 win over the Rams at the Linc in 2014, but he sacked Carson Wentz in the second quarter of the Eagles’ 43-35 win at L.A. Coliseum – the game where Wentz suffered a season-ending knee injury – and in his one year with the Cowboys he sacked Wentz once in each game. Quinn has the fifth-most career sacks against Wentz, behind only Ryan Kerrigan (7), Olivier Vernon (6), Calais Campbell (4) and Tyrone Crawford (3.5).

