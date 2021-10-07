5 things to know about Dolphins-Buccaneers heading into Week 5

It hasn’t been easy for the Dolphins four weeks into the season.

Brian Flores’ team won their season opener over the New England Patriots in a rather dramatic fashion with a strip of Damien Harris as time was waning in the fourth quarter.

Since then, Miami has lost their starting quarterback, top free agent acquisition, and the last three games.

Things can’t get much worse.

Except for the fact that they now have to face the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers who are as tough of a matchup as any in the league.

These are the things that everyone should know about this Week 5 contest.

These teams are at opposite sides of the spectrum offensively.

Just looking at the roster, it’s clear that there’s a large discrepancy in the level of talent that these teams possess. However, the production is even more discouraging.

Through four games, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have put up 399.5 total yards of offense per game, which puts them seventh in the NFL. By the same metric, the Miami Dolphins find themselves 31st with just 252 yards per game.

Well, maybe it’s just the yards and not the scoring.

That would be wrong.

Bruce Arians’ offense has scored 30.5 points per game (fifth), while Flores’ group averages nearly half at 15.5 per game (31st).

That’s not ideal.

The Dolphins have a bunch of players and coaches who shared a locker room with Tom Brady.

Familiarity is always a storyline in sports, as coaches and players are always switching sides due to the nature of the business. Brady, having played for over 20 seasons, has been teammates with or coached by more players/coaches than most, so this won’t be new for him.

To start, Jacoby Brissett, the Dolphins interim starter, was the third-string quarterback with the Patriots for the 2016 season before he was traded to the Colts the following year.

On defense, Adam Butler, Elandon Roberts, Justin Coleman, Eric Rowe, and Jason McCourty all spent varying amounts of time in New England. Their practice squad also features Jamal Perry and Jabaal Sheard who were also teammates of Brady.

Flores obviously came from New England where he spent 11 years coaching with and against Brady in practice. The same can be said for Miami’s defensive coordinator, Josh Boyer, who was with the Patriots for 13 years himself.

Tampa Bay is dealing with a lot of injuries, especially in the secondary

We’ve spent time discussing two key injuries for Miami in Tua Tagovailoa and Will Fuller, but the Bucs are having similar issues.

On Wednesday, Tampa Bay was without cornerback Carlton Davis, tight end Rob Gronkowski, defensive lineman Patrick O’Connor, and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. They also had three players who were limited in running back Giovani Bernard, cornerback Jamal Dean, and edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul.

On top of that, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting has been on injured reserve since the season opener.

Todd Bowles’ secondary is desperately thin, so much so that Richard Sherman had a significant role last week after being signed just a few days prior. There will be plays to be made in the secondary if Miami can take advantage.

The Dolphins have not fared terribly well in games in Tampa.

Looking back at team history is always an interesting exercise. You can’t glean everything from these exchanges, as each game is played with different players and coached by different coaches. However, you can get a basic feeling for how the teams perform.

In their history, the Buccaneers lead the series 6-5 in all games, but when it’s a home game for Tampa Bay, the Bucs are 4-2. Miami has lost their last three away games in the series dating back to 1997. In those losses, they’ve never scored more than 21 points.

History shows that they need to score a lot to win games at Raymond James stadium.

Tampa Bay's offense is due to go off.

For a team that boasts the offensive star power that the Buccaneers do, they have been held back the last two weeks.

In Week 3, Tampa Bay played the Los Angeles Rams, one of the league’s best defenses. They finished the contest with just 24 points. And, last week, against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, they scored 19.

Holding Brady and this offense to an average score is no easy task, and we all know just the type of fire that’s in the quarterback to prove he’s the best.

This week, he’ll likely feel that he has to put up points and do so often. Just because he may be without his favorite tight end, that doesn’t mean he won’t spread the ball out to Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, or Antonio Brown to move up and down the field with ease.

