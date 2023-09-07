5 things to know about Delaware

Penn State is going into Week 2 sitting with a 1-0 record after beating West Virginia in primetime last Saturday.

They were able to take care of business against an upset minded Big 12 team but now have to flip the page towards their upcoming opponent Delaware. Going from the electric night game atmosphere to a Noon game against an FCS opponent will present some challenges regarding motivation.

On paper and on the field, this game is definitely a mismatch as Penn State is a top 10 FBS team taking on an FCS level school.

However, there are still plenty of things to get familiar with regarding the Blue Hens before Saturday.

Here are five things to know about Delaware.

Successful FCS Program

Ncaa Football Wil Hens Nova Gamer Delaware At Villanova

After a long dry spell, Delaware has made the FCS playoffs in three of their last six seasons, including the semifinals in 2020 and the second round last year.

Their new head coach Ryan Carty was able to take the Blue Hens to the playoffs in his first season as head coach last year and will be looking to do the same this year. They are currently ranked No. 19 in the FCS Top 25 rankings.

Offense Is Loaded

Ncaa Football Wil Hens St Francis Gamer St Francis At Delaware

This is a team that returns eight of their 11 starters from last year’s offense which produced 28.2 points per game and 408.8 yards per game. Four of the five starting offensive lineman are back blocking for their three leading rushers returning from last year’s team. Their two top wide receivers are back as well.

The only question mark surrounding the offense is the quarterback position. Ryan O’ Connor is stepping in to replace multiple year starter from the past season, however he looked comfortable in their first game against Stony Brook, throwing for 346 and a touchdown.

Talented Roster

Ncaa Football 2019 Nov 16 Delaware Vs Stony Brook

At the FCS level, this is a talented roster who is very confident in what they can do on the football field. There were three preseason All-Conference honors handed to out wide receiver Jourdan Townsend, their kicker and punter.

Additionally, they had three other players make All-Conference honorable mention, including their tight end Braden Brose, offensive lineman Fintan Brose and defensive lineman Chase McGowan.

New Faces On Defense

Sdsu Playoffs Game 1 001

Delaware had a dominant defense last season, leading their conference in fewest points allowed (18.2) and fewest yards allowed (282.3). However, they lost nine starters and will need to get the new players up to speed quickly if they want to duplicate what they did in 2022.

Their first game was a good sign on those regards, allowing only 13 points and forcing four turnovers, although they did give up 327 total yards, including 164 on the ground.

Biggest Test in Program History

Delaware defensive linemen, including Pete Melle (54), take the field in warm-ups before playing Stony Brook, Thursday, Aug 31, 2023 at LaValle Stadium in New York.

Delaware has never faced an FBS opponent ranked as high as Penn State or played in front of a crowd as large as what they will see on Saturday. That will provide a complete unknown when the game kicks off.

It’s going to be hard replicating in practice what the Blue Hens will experience at Beaver Stadium. They’ll need to weather the storm if they want any chance to hang around in this one.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire