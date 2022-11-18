5 things to know about the Dallas Cowboys ahead of Week 11

One of the more intriguing matchups this weekend has the 8-1 Minnesota Vikings hosting the 6-3 Dallas Cowboys.

The game will be nationally broadcast on CBS and it gives the Vikings another chance to prove that they are what their record says they are: one of the elite teams in the NFL.

With a win over the Cowboys, the Vikings would improve to 9-1 and keep themselves on pace with the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are five things to know about the Vikings.

The Cowboys offense averages 23.4 points per game

Nov 13, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) drops back to pass during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys have been consistent on offense despite not having starting quarterback Dak Prescott for an extended period of time. They can score points in bunches and have weapons across the board that they can score with, including some quality depth at the tight end position.

The Cowboys are 2-2 on the road

Oct 23, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

After winning their first two road games against the New York Giants and Los Angeles Rams, they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles and last week to the Green Bay Packers in overtime. In those games, they are averaging 25 points and allowing 20.75 points to the opponent.

They are PFF's 12th-ranked team

Oct 31, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler (27) tackles Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) late in the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Despite a 6-3 record and being in the top six in most power rankings, the Cowboys do no rank nearly as favorably according to PFF. They are the 12th-ranked team with an overall grade of 78.8. The offense ranks 16th at 72.2 and defense ranks 11th at 69.1.

The Cowboys are great in the red zone

Oct 31, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) prepares to meet Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings are the second worst in the league in red zone percentage, allowing a touchdown on 72% of red zone possessions. The Cowboys are the exact opposite, ranking 7th in red zone percentage in scoring a touchdown on 65.4% of drives. That will be a fascinating matchup, as the Vikings showed some improvement against the Bills, allowing only three touchdowns and 24 points on six trips.

Injuries could alter everything

Oct 23, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs with the ball during the first half against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the more important players on the Cowboys could end up missing the game on Sunday. Ezekiel Elliott has been limited with a knee injury and DeMarcus Lawrence hasn’t practiced with a foot. The return of Anthony Carr could also be spoiled due to a hamstring injury as well. Missing both Elliott and Lawrence could end up being a huge factor in the game.

