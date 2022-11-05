5 things to know about the Cowboys at the 2022 season midpoint

The Dallas Cowboys are in the midst of a good season, sitting at 6-2 approximately halfway through their schedule. With the bye week arriving in the middle of it all, it’s a good point to evaluate where the Cowboys are at.

Ironically, the Cowboys have the exact record the team had after eight games last year, and if you ask most fans which team was better, there’s little doubt most would say the 2021 version of the Cowboys. Both teams achieved the same record, but how they got there is very different.

Having six wins through eight games is a bit of a shock after how the season began. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott got hurt in Week 1, which felt like it would sink the season before it began. However, a funny thing happened of the way to sure losses with backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center, Dallas went 4-1.

It was an unexpected way to get to 6-2, but before the season began, having six wins heading into the bye week would’ve been considered a great record. With the remaining nine games on the schedule, there’s no reason the Cowboys can’t make the postseason.

Let’s break down how the Cowboys got where they are, and where they stand at the halfway mark in their season.

Offseason plan has worked, so far

It wasn’t a smooth offseason for the Cowboys, who traded wide receiver Amari Cooper for peanuts, and released a good right tackle in La’el Collins, which were among the head-scratching moves. The front office also failed to secure a veteran swing tackle to protect themselves from injury, which eventually came to left tackle Tyron Smith.

The strategy has worked, thus far.

First-round draft pick Tyler Smith has held his own at left tackle, and his replacement at left guard, Connor McGovern, has done an admirable job as well. Smith has gotten better as the year has gone on and shown he is the future at left tackle in Dallas.

On the opposite side, Collins’ replacement, right tackle Terence Steele, has played well. Steele’s strength is as a run blocker, and he’s helped pave the way for the offense averaging 131.5 yards rushing on the year.

Terence Steele's block is A+ — John Owning (@JohnOwning) October 31, 2022

Wide receiver is still the biggest question mark going forward, and the Cowboys didn’t address the position through the trade market. The good news is that wide receiver Michael Gallup looked better in Week 8 than he has in his first few weeks, and Prescott’s return will elevate the passing game.

It remains to be seen if their lack of speed or depth at receiver will come back to haunt them, but the rest of the offseason plan has worked through eight games.

6-2 is impressive all things considering

There’s a longstanding tradition that when a team’s schedule comes out, fans obsess over what their record will be. For the Cowboys, doing a game-by-game prediction, most fans had the team at 5-3 or 6-2 heading into their bye.

Those guesstimates turned out to be spot on. The predictions on a split between the first two games on the schedule, along with possible losses to the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles left the Cowboys with at least five wins up until this point in the season. Even the biggest “homers” for the Cowboys likely had the team with a max of six wins through eight games.

After Week 1, finding those five or six wins seemed unlikely with a backup QB. Yet here the Cowboys are with one of the best records and one of the best teams in the league, and most of the season was played with Rush instead of Prescott.

It’s been an impressive first half of the season for Dallas.

Defense leading the way

With Prescott hurt, the Cowboys needed to find other ways to win games. The NFL’s No. 1 offense in 2021 wasn’t going to be able to lead the league again without the starting QB, Cooper, Collins, a less than healthy Gallup, Cedrick Wilson, or Tyron Smith.

To expect offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s unit to do that again even with those pieces would’ve been silly. Defenses had started to figure Dallas’ scheme out in the second half of the 2021 season even with all those players.

The defense, on the other hand, was set up for success. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn returned, and so too did perhaps the league’s best defensive player, Micah Parsons. The Cowboys returned almost their entire starting 11 on defense, including the interception king of the NFL, cornerback Trevon Diggs, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, and both unheralded safeties Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker. Those veteran safeties paired with Donovan Wilson has made for a top trio of safeties, something foreign in Dallas for a long time.

No one expected the defense to cause turnovers at the same rate as they did last year, but the Cowboys have been better defensively than they were in 2021. This season, the Cowboys lead the league in sacks with 33, seven more than the next team, rank third against the pass, and have given up the third-fewest points in the league. Only two offenses have scored more than one touchdown against Dallas’ defense through eight games.

That’s an impressive unit that plays with speed, hustle and comes at offenses with a deep rotation. It’s all led by Parsons, who dominates on a weekly basis.

Fact of the day: @MicahhParsons11 was a running back in high school. And you can tell from this touchdown return! 😤 📺: @NFLonFOX | #CHIvsDAL pic.twitter.com/6l8EU3vHwU — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 30, 2022

Looking forward, however, the Cowboys need to be better at stopping the run. It’s the Achilles heel of the defense, and the team. The unit is allowing over 135 yards a game on the ground, a rough number for a defense that’s so good everywhere else.

Dallas addressed some of the problem by bringing in space eater and run-stuffing defensive tackle Jonathan Hankins. The veteran DT needs to help to keep this defense on track and slow opposing rushing attacks to ensure the Cowboys make a real run at a Super Bowl.

The remainder of the schedule features some heavy running teams who will challenge the defense, the Cowboys need to respond.

Special Teams have been just that, special

Much of what’s talked about with the Cowboys is in regard to their offense or defense. Familiar refrains from those talking about the Cowboys include “the defense has been the main reason for winning games,” or “the offense needs Prescott back.”

The special teams part of the equation has gone largely unnoticed and that shouldn’t be the case.

The Cowboys have one of the best units under John Fassel, and it’s helping them win games. According to Football Outsiders, the Cowboys rank second in the league in DVOA on special teams.

Defensive end Dorance Armstrong has two blocked kicks, one field goal attempt and one punt, while kicker Brett Maher has been better than expected. Once thought of as a weak spot on the team, Maher has made all but two of his field goal attempts with both misses coming from 50+ yards. After a season of unreliability from former kicker Greg Zuerlein, Maher has been money for the Cowboys.

Return man KaVontae Turpin has been one of the better punt returners in the league, averaging 14.7 yards per return, good for third in the NFL. Turpin also has sparked the offense with a 63-yard return against the Philadelphia Eagles.

On punt coverage, the Cowboys have one of the best one-two punches on coverage in cornerbacks C.J. Goodwin and Kelvin Joseph. The penalties for Joseph have been an issue, but his speed on special teams has led to some stellar plays.

Cowboys gunner C.J. Goodwin is an elite special teamer. He has enjoyed working opposite CB Kelvin Joseph, calling it “easily the best combination I’ve ever been a part of.” Joseph leads Cowboys with five ST tackles. https://t.co/1nFyS2HA6P pic.twitter.com/EQ8aE7AbLY — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 29, 2022

Add up all the pieces and the Cowboys have an elite special teams group and it’s helping them win games.

Second fiddle

The Cowboys have had a good first half of the season, but at 6-2, they are still two games behind the rival Eagles in the division. With Dallas already losing the first matchup, it puts the pressure on the team to almost win out to overtake the Eagles for supremacy in the NFC East.

Both teams have what looks to be a smooth road in the back half of the year, but things could change. The Cowboys come out of their bye and must face a wounded Green Bay Packers team that’s had their number for a long time. Playing quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the road is never fun and despite the Packers’ 3-5 record, they’re more than formidable.

The Cowboys then play in Minnesota against a Vikings team that is currently 6-1 and undefeated at home. It’s always a close game when these two teams play, and this should be no different.

Dallas finishes their rough three game stretch against the New York Giants on Thanksgiving. The Cowboys have already beaten them, but few teams in the league have been as resilient as the Giants this season. They’re currently tied in the division right now, both at 6-2, so this will be an important matchup before things soften for the Cowboys.

The Eagles, on the other hand, play four more games against teams with a winning record this season, with two coming at home. The Giants and Eagles play each other twice, so the Cowboys do have a small advantage of having played each NFC East rival at least once.

It’s going to be a tough road for the Cowboys to win the division and get a playoff bye. Dallas should be headed for the postseason, but they’ll likely have to go on the road for a few weeks to make a deep run.

Winning the NFC East and getting the top seed might not be doable, but the Cowboys should have no issues getting double-digit wins and making some noise in the playoffs. With one of the best quarterbacks and defenses in the league, you never know what can happen.

