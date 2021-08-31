5 things to know about Colts’ trade for OL Matt Pryor

The Indianapolis Colts traded for offensive lineman Matt Pryor in a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday, adding some versatile depth to the front.

Depth along the offensive line has been questionable throughout the preseason so it shouldn’t be all that much of a surprise that general manager Chris Ballard made a deal to bring in a player.

Here are five things to know about the trade that the Colts made in order to acquire the 26-year-old:

Trade Details

Here are the details of the trade that went down on Tuesday: Colts acquire: G/T Matt Pryor, 2022 seventh-round pick (from PHI) Eagles acquire: 2022 sixth-round pick (from IND)

Positional Felxibility

One thing that Pryor certainly offers is positional flexibility. He made 10 starts with the Eagles during the 2020 season at three different positions. He made six starts at right guard, three at right tackle and one at left tackle. Pryor has appeared in 27 career games with the Eagles over the last two seasons.

Former Sixth-Round Pick

Pryor was a sixth-round pick with the Eagles during the 2018 NFL draft out of TCU. He earned a Second-Team All-Big 12 nod for the 2017 season. He didn't make his first start with the Eagles untila playoff game in January 2020.

Competition For Davenport?

As it currently stands, the Colts are rolling with Julién Davenport as the spot starter at left tackle while veteran Eric Fisher rehabs from Achilles surgery. Fisher is also currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which complicates matters of his rehab. The Colts also waived Will Holden on Tuesday and placed Sam Tevi on the injured reserve list due to a torn ACL, proving the offensive tackle depth to be thin. The trade for Pryor may just be for versatile depth, but it wouldn't be a surprise if they want to see him compete with Davenport.

A Rough 2020

Pryor worked along the Eagles offensive line but seemed to have struggled in pass protection. According to Pro Football Focus, Pryor allowed 35 total pressures (six sacks) on 521 pass-blocking snaps. He lined up mostly at right guard and right tackle during the 2020 season.

