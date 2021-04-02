5 things to know about new Colts S Sean Davis

The Indianapolis Colts added some versatility and experience to the secondary by bringing in veteran safety Sean Davis on a one-year deal.

Davis is likely to take the role behind starters Khari Willis and Julian Blackmon in the secondary while All-Pro special teamer George Odum will continue to be an impact player in that phase of the game.

Here are five things to know about the Colts’ new safety:

Former Second-Round Pick

A senior out of Maryland, Davis was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round (No. 58 overall) of the 2016 NFL draft. He was the third safety taken off the board in that draft behind Karl Joseph and Keanu Neal, both of which were first-round picks.

Years With Steelers

Davis started nine games during his rookie season and eventually became a starter in the secondary for the Steelers entering his second season. He was a starter for two seasons (2017-2018) but suffered a season-ending injury during the 2019 season after appearing in just one game. Davis signed with the Washington Football Team in 2020 but was cut before the season started. The Steelers brought him back but he held mostly a special teams role. In 64 career games (42 starts), Davis has five interceptions, 21 passes defended and 11 tackles for loss.

Athleticism

One intriguing part of Davis' game is his athleticism. It has helped him be a versatile piece of the Steelers defense and his pre-draft numbers are likely a part of the reason he was a second-round pick. Davis tested in the 91st percentile in the three-cone drill and the 89th percentile in the 20-yard shuttle drill.

Versatility Is A Key

Davis brings a lot of versatility to the Colts as well. He played both strong and free safety with the Steelers and has plenty of experience working on special teams. In his role, Davis will likely be working on roughly 20-25% of the defensive snaps while seeing plenty of work on special teams with the aforementioned Odum.

Trilingual

According to the University of Maryland Football Team's website, Davis speaks three languages including English, French and Chinese. You probably didn't need to know that but now you do.

