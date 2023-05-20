5 things to know about Colts’ new RB Evan Hull

The Indianapolis Colts drafted 12 new faces in April, adding fresh talent to an evolving roster. General manager Chris Ballard selected competition for nearly every area of need, including running back.

Evan Hull, a back from Northwestern, was drafted in the fifth round at pick No. 176. The selection of Hull was made possible through the offseason trade of cornerback Stephon Gilmore, netting the team a compensatory pick. Hull brings a wealth of skills and a motor to match.

Here are five things to know about the new Colts running back:

Accomplished track and field athlete

Before making it to the NFL, Evan Hull’s journey started in Minnesota. He attended Maple Grove Senior High School, where he played football but was also a track and field athlete. Hull competed in several meets and walked away with multiple runner-up honors and individual and conference titles. He currently holds the Maple Grove 100-meter school record time and is third in school history in the 200-meter race.

He did it all at Northwestern

There was never a shortage of Evan Hull usage during his time at Northwestern. As a redshirt sophomore, he played in 12 games, racking up over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns. Those numbers earned him top-ten recognition in the Big Ten. During his junior season, Hull put up similar numbers and added a career-best 546 receiving yards to his resume, plus kick returner duties.

I appreciate #Northwestern RB Evan Hull’s toughness to run through defenders in a crowded space, elusiveness to make LB’s miss in the hole. Multifaceted weapon for the Wildcats (just under 1,000 yards rushing, 500+ receiving) w/special teams value, heading to Senior Bowl. pic.twitter.com/1nMznoufv0 — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) January 13, 2023

It's not a Senior Bowl without Evan Hull

It’s no secret that the Colts frequently evaluate talent via the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. The annual practices and exhibition game provide exposure for NFL Draft prospects as top decision-makers are typically in attendance. Evan Hull took full advantage of his time, racking up 74 yards on ten carries and two catches for 11 yards.

Northwestern’s Evan Hull takes it 24 yards on the first play of the Senior Bowl 👀pic.twitter.com/iIpwbeYBrA — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) February 4, 2023

The NFL Combine was his time to shine

If nothing else, Evan Hull made sure teams noticed him at this year’s NFL combine; besides finishing every drill by running to the end zone at Lucas Oil, he led all running backs in the three-cone drill (6.90 seconds) and the 20-yard shuttle (4.38 seconds). Hull was also top two in the bench press with an impressive 21 reps and ranked top seven in the 40-yard dash, ten-yard split, vertical jump, and broad jump.

@NUFBFamily RB Evan Hull puts on show at the NFL Combine. pic.twitter.com/5XowIed0VF — Chris Chambers (@ChrisChambers84) March 6, 2023

He could be a Nyheim Hines replacement

Chris Ballard has said he often values guys with special teams experience, which could be part of why Evan Hull was drafted. Hull will have competition in the running back room for time behind Jonathan Taylor, but he could carve out a role by utilizing his track speed, receiving skills, and special teams experience. With Nyheim Hines now in Buffalo, Hull’s skillset likely helps to fill the void of his absence.

