5 things to know about Colts new DE Isaac Rochell

The Indianapolis Colts made their first move of free agency bringing in their first outside player by signing defensive end Isaac Rochell.

The Colts have had a major need to add to the edge rusher position. Denico Autry signed with the Titans while Justin Houston and Al-Quadin Muhammad remain free agents. The Colts weren’t able to snag any of the big names on the market either.

Here are five things to know about the new defensive end:

Notre Dame product

Rochell attended Notre Dame where he spent all four years on the defensive line for the Fighting Irish. He recorded 4.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss in 41 career games.

Seventh-round pick

After his career with Notre Dame, Rochell went on to be a seventh-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft by the Los Angeles Chargers. He was the No. 225 overall pick in the draft.

Career with the Chargers

Rochell held a limited role during his time with the Chargers. He spent four seasons with the team working in a rotation on the defensive line. In 51 career games (nine starts), Rochell recorded 9.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits.

Fit with the Colts

It will be interesting to see how the Colts use him. Rochell isn't overly athletic, bendy or lengthy. But he's a high character player with a high motor and one who can work well against the run. He's likely in play for the DE3 role until the Colts either draft a prospect or sign a veteran pass rusher in free agency like Melvin Ingram.

Contract

Rochell signed a one-year deal with the Colts worth $2.5 million but can earn up to $3 million with incentives. The details of the contract and those incentives hasn't been reported yet.

