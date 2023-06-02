5 things to know about Colts new DE Genard Avery

The Indianapolis Colts added some extra competition to the defensive line by signing free-agent edge rusher Genard Avery on Thursday.

While there aren’t many spots up for grabs in the front seven, Avery has plenty of experience working as a rotational player throughout his career.

Here are five things to know about the 28-year-old pass rusher:

Fifth-round pick

Avery was initially a fifth-round pick (No. 150 overall) in the 2018 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns out of Memphis. He spent four seasons at Memphis (2014-2017), earning two First-Team All-AAC nods during his junior and senior seasons.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Avery had a solid rookie campaign for the Browns, recording 40 tackles (30 solo), 4.5 sacks, five tackles for loss and 14 quarterback hits.

Trade to Eagles

Halfway through his second season (2019) in the NFL, Avery was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He then spent the next two and a half seasons working in the rotation with the Eagles, overlapping for one season (2021) with current Colts head coach Shane Steichen.

During that span, Avery appeared in 35 games (12 starts) recording 65 tackles (41 solo), 3.0 sacks, six tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits.

Advertisement

Short stint with Steelers

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

A free agent following the 2021 season, Avery signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2022 offseason. However, he would be released in August during the preseason before the final roster cuts were made.

2022 with Tampa Bay

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Shortly after being released by the Steelers, Avery signed a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he spent the 2022 season. He was signed to the practice squad after being released during final roster cuts and was promoted to the active roster in October. He appeared in nine games (no starts) recording five tackles (all solo), 1.0 sack, one tackle for loss and five quarterback hits.

Advertisement

RAS

Avery was a great athlete coming out of Memphis. Though he’s a bit of a tweener when it comes to his size at 6-foot-0 and roughly 250 pounds with 31-inch arms. According to Relative Athletic Score (RAS), Avery posted an elite speed grade with a 4.59 in the 40-yard dash with a 1.59 10-yard split. He also posted an elite explosion grade with a 36-inch vertical and 10-foot-4-inch broad jump.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire