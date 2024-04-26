5 Things to Know about Colts first-round pick Laiatu Latu

With the 15th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Colts, who had a bevy of options, chose to address the edge rusher position, selecting Laiatu Latu from UCLA.

“I think he’s gonna produce pretty quickly as a rusher,” GM Chris Ballard said about Latu. “I think he knows how to rush. Of course there’s going to be an adjustment period, as there is with any rookie rusher. He’s pretty polished. This guy’s a pretty polished product in terms of rushing. Of course you’re going to have to learn, especially against (NFL) tackles that are so good, and the protection schemes are so good. So that’ll be an adjustment for him. But he’s a smart kid. He’ll figure it out.”

Latu will bring a disruptive presence to a unit that generated quite a few sacks in 2023 but, overall, didn’t get after the quarterback all that consistently.

Here are five things to know about Latu:

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire