5 things to know about Colts new DL coach Charlie Partridge

The Indianapolis Colts are set to fill one of their assistant coaching vacancies with the highly-regarded Charlie Partridge taking over the defensive line coaching.

After opting against the renewal of Nate Ollie’s contract, the Colts went to the collegiate ranks in order to fill the role on the coaching staff. Partridge brings immense experience and an impressive resume as a defensive line coach, especially during his recent stint with the Pitt Panthers.

Here are five things to know about the Colts’ new defensive line coach:

Longtime Collegiate Coach

Here’s a quick look at Partridge’s coaching career at the collegiate level:

Pitt: Defensive line (2017-2023), Assistant head coach and co-defensive coordinator (2018-2023)

Florida Atlantic: Head coach (2014-2016)

Arkansas: Assistant head coach and defensive line (2013)

Wisconsin: Defensive line and specialists (2008-2010), Assistant head coach, co-defensive coordinator and defensive line (2011-2012)

Pitt: Defensive ends (2003-2005), Special teams (2005), Special teams coordinator (2006-2007), Defensive line (2006), Linebackers (2007)

Eastern Illinois: Defensive line, linebackers and recruiting coordinator (2002)

Iowa State: Graduate assistant (1998-1999), Director of football operations (2000-2001)

Drake: Graduate assistant (1996-1997)

First NFL Gig

While Partridge is as well-traveled as any coach in the college football ranks, this marks the first time in his career that he’s had any association with an NFL team.

Head Coach Stint

Partridge had a brief stint as the head coach at Florida Atlanta University. He spent three seasons in that role (2014-2016), garnering a 9-27 record.

Strong Production

Partridge has been well-recognized for the production that has resulted under his guidance. Pitt ranked top five in the country in sacks for four consecutive seasons between 2019 and 2022. Under Partridge, they also led the country with 111 tackles for loss during the 2020 season and the unit hit triple digits in tackles for loss during two other seasons with Partridge on staff.

2x National DL Coach of the Year

Partridge has twice been named FootballScoop’s National Defensive Line Coach of the Year, joining Rob Burton as the only coaches to do so since the award’s inception in 2008.

