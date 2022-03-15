5 things to know about Colts new CB Brandon Facyson

The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to terms with pending free agent cornerback Brandon Facyson on a one-year deal.

This is the first move the Colts have made in terms of signing a pending free agent who didn’t play for Indy in 2021. The move isn’t official until Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Here are five things to know about the Colts’ new cornerback in Facyson:

Virginia Tech product

Facyson joined the Hokies in 2013 and wound up spending five seasons playing college football. All five were with Virginia Tech as he wound up getting a medical redshirt for his sophomore season after suffering a stress fracture in his left leg.

Despite Lance Zierlein of NFL.com giving Facyson a mid-Day 3 prospect grade, the cornerback went undrafted and signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018.

Plenty of experience with Gus Bradley

The Colts saw their former defensive coordinator take a head coach job in Chicago. This led to them hiring Bradley to fill the vacancy. When it comes to working in Bradley’s scheme, Facyson is already the most experienced cornerback on the roster.

The Chargers signed Facyson as an undrafted free agent in 2018, which was right in the middle of Bradley’s tenure in Los Angeles. While Facyson stayed in Los Angeles when Bradley left for the Raiders for the 2021 season, he was signed by the Raiders off the Chargers practice squad early on during the 2021 season.

He stayed with the Raiders throughout the remainder of the 2021 campaign and recorded his first career interception in Week 6.

Fits physical mold of Ballard CBs

We know Facyson has experience with Bradley’s scheme, which is a major advantage. But the 27-year-old cornerback also fits—almost to a T—the physical mold that general manager Chris Ballard likes in his cornerbacks.

At 6-foot-2 and roughly 200 pounds, Facyson has 32 5/8-inch arms and is physical in the run game. He certainly fits the type of cornerback that thrives in this scheme.

Projected role

The Colts have three solid cornerbacks in the room and they are likely to play the majority of snaps during the 2022 season as long as they are healthy. But Facyson should play that veteran role on the outside like Pierre Desir and Xavier Rhodes have in the past.

According to Pro Football Focus, 501 of his 621 snaps on the outside while just 11 of them came in the slot. Expect him to compete with Rock Ya-Sin and Isaiah Rodgers on the boundary.

First outside free agent signed

The Colts have made seldom moves to begin the legal tampering period, but Facyson is the first move made with a pending free agent from the outside. They have re-signed tight end Mo Alie-Cox and linebacker Zaire Franklin, but this officially marks the Colts as active in free agency, which officially begins on Wednesday.

