5 things to know: Cincinnati's Thursday Night Football game Week 11 in Baltimore

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94), far right, recovers a fumble against the Ravens.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to meet at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season on Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football on Nov. 16 at 8:15 p.m. Eastern.

It's the only time during the upcoming season that the Bengals are scheduled to play on Thursday night. It's also the Ravens' only Thursday night game.

The Bengals' primetime loss in Baltimore last October was one of just four during the Bengals' 12-4 campaign. Cincinnati avenged the loss with a Week 18 win at home against Baltimore and a wild-card round win against the Ravens in primetime in January.

Five interesting facts about the Bengals-Ravens TNF game:

This is the Bengals' only primetime game (for now) against a division opponent.

Last season, all of the Bengals' AFC North road games were originally scheduled at night. This year, Cincinnati is scheduled to face each of its division rivals on a Sunday afternoon, in addition to the TNF game in Baltimore, a Saturday game in Pittsburgh and a Week 18 game at home against Cleveland with a kickoff time TBD.

A mini-bye follows the Bengals' trip to Baltimore.

After the Thursday night game, the Bengals get 10 days off before a huge home game against Pittsburgh. (The Ravens also get a 10-day mini-bye before facing the Chargers in Los Angeles.) And both Cincinnati and Baltimore play on Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern before their Thursday night meeting, with the Ravens hosting the Browns in Week 10 and the Bengals hosting the Texans.

It's one of two playoff rematches Cincinnati is scheduled to play in primetime.

Along with the Monday Night Football game in Week 3 against Buffalo, this is one of two scheduled primetime games the Bengals will play against teams they faced in last year's playoffs.

Cincinnati is also scheduled to face the third team it met in the playoffs, the Chiefs, in Kansas City on New Year's Eve at 4:25 p.m. Eastern.

It's the first of several scheduled primetime games in the second half of the Ravens' season.

Baltimore is scheduled to play four of its final seven games of the season in primetime, but the Thursday night game against the Bengals is the only one the Ravens play at home. They visit the Chargers on Sunday night in Week 12, face the Jaguars in Jacksonville on Sunday night in Week 15, and travel to San Francisco to meet the Niners on Monday night in Week 16.

Joe Burrow has more passing yards against Baltimore than any other opponent.

In the five regular-season games Burrow has played against the Ravens, he has passed for 1,556 yards, with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. He's discussed the Ravens' trash talk, and former Ravens Bart Scott suggested on ESPN's "Get Up" in Dec. 2021 that Burrow "won a lifetime career ass-kicking from the Baltimore Ravens" when he passed for a franchise-record 525 yards against Baltimore days earlier.

