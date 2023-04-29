5 things to know about new Bills LB Dorian Williams

Here are five things to know about new Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams, the team’s third-round pick at the 2023 NFL draft.

One of the coolest Bills fans stories

During his introductory video conference with media, Williams revealed one of the coolest stories you’ll hear about Bills Mafia.

Attending Tulane in New Orleans, Williams said he ran into some Bills fans at a restaurant. Those Buffalo faithful told him one day he’s going to get drafted by the Bills and he said they paid for his dinner.

Well… they weren’t wrong.

His position seems unclear

Many expected the Bills to draft a linebacker to replace Tremaine Edmunds. That’s Williams, right? Not so fast. Maybe not.

Beane said after the draft that Williams might start outside linebacker, more of a Matt Milano role. From there, Beane only said Williams will “add to the mix.” So… we’ll see what that mix turns into. It does not sounds like anyone should discount 2022 third-round pick Terrel Bernard or Tyrel Dodson to replace Edmunds, as of now.

He did study some Edmunds, at least

While Williams’ future coming to the Bills is unclear, he did at least study some Edmunds tape. He’s familiar with the now former Bill, and said so at the 2023 combine:

#Tulane LB Dorian Williams talks about Tremaine Edmunds and his tape. He also mentions he wishes he was as tall as Edmunds. Earlier in the interview, Williams mentions how great teammate Tyjae Spears will be. #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/a4p3iSXT3H — Ajay Cybulski (@AjayCybulski) March 1, 2023

Part of Tulane history

Williams was part of some Tulane-NFL draft football history. Running back and teammate in New Orleans, Tyjae Spears, was selected at No. 81, 10 spots before Williams. It was the first time two Tulane players were drafted before the start of the fourth round since 1961.

Previously, the highest-drafted Tulane player ever was former NFL running back Matt Fore at No. 44.

Hair energy

Is there something in the hair? For Williams… yes. He said on NFL Network that he thinks wearing his longer dreds makes a difference for him and his teammates.

“Oh for sure, when you see the hair swinging and stuff? It brings a little bit of energy for everybody,” Williams said on Good Morning Football.

