5 things to know about new Bears WR Breshad Perriman

The Chicago Bears signed veteran wide receiver Breshad Perriman on Monday to a one-year deal worth $990,000. Matt Nagy vows to stay postive with the new receiver, as he gets a new start in the NFL.

Here are five things to know about the newest Bear, who comes aboard ahead of Chicago’s Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Breshad Perriman was in the same draft class as Kevin White

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Breshad Perriman was drafted in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens. Perriman attended the University of Central Florida from 2012 to 2014. After three seasons of college football, Perriman declared for the draft, having his name called with the 26th pick. Other notable first-round wide receivers from the 2015 NFL draft are Amari Cooper, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, Phillip Dorsett – and of course, Kevin White, who was Ryan Pace's first "bust" as general manager.

Perriman adds to an already speedy receiving corp.

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears have focused on adding speed during the last two seasons, with Breshad Perriman's 40-yard dash time being clocked at 4.25 seconds. Going into the draft, apparently, one scout had Perriman clocked at 4.19 seconds – which seems impossible. Others had him timed from 4.19 to 4.27, still wowing all of them. He's built well for the position and his size – 6-foot-2, 215 pounds – makes his speed even more impressive.

Perriman's yards-per-reception is impressive

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Not all has been bad for Breshad Perriman in his NFL career. He's used his speed to his advantage over the last five seasons, being one of the top wide receivers in yards-per-reception. In 2019, he was sixth in the league with 17.9 yards-per-reception. Perriman followed that up in 2020, finishing fifth in the league with 16.8 yards per reception. His career-high is 21.3 with the Browns in 2018, but he only started in two games. Perriman had 16 receptions for 340 yards and two touchdowns. Overall in his career, Perriman has 125 catches for 2,066 yards (16.5 Y/R), and 14 touchdowns.

The Bears are Perriman's 6th NFL team

AP Photo/Fred Vuich

Matt Nagy has stuck his neck out for Breshad Perriman. He is vowing to stay positive and help Perriman grasp what this fresh start means for his career. Some players are one and done in their career with teams – especially at the wide receiver position. The fact that Perriman has been given more than one chance shows that there is some talent there. Remember, Perriman was the 26th pick in the 2015 draft – he has talent. He's joining a team that doesn't need him to be their top guy. Another thing to note, Perriman is only 27. There's still time for him to grow as a player. With the type of speedy offense the Bears are looking to build, he'll fit right in.

Perriman's father also played in the NFL

USA TODAY Sports

Breshad Perriman's father, Brett played in the NFL for 10 seasons. He played for the Saints, Lions, Chiefs and Dolphins. Brett Perriman retired after the 1997 season, spending most of his career in Detroit. As Perriman's father got older, he statically got better. He had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons at 30 and 31. Perriman's father had 108 receptions at the age of 30 and then followed it up with 94 receptions at age 31. If Breshad can follow in his father's footsteps, the Bears could have just stolen another solid weapon for Andy Dalton and Justin Fields.

It's fantasy football season! Dominate with The Huddle. For 25 years, they've helped players WIN. Sleepers, custom rankings & much more. TAKE 20% OFF* with code sleeper21. *New customer offer, cannot combine offers. Expires 9/8/21.

[listicle id=479892] [listicle id=479932]

1

1

1

1