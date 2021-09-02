5 things to know about new Bears WR Nsimba Webster

After being waived by the San Francisco 49ers, the Chicago Bears claimed wide receiver Nsimba Webster on Wednesday. Webster, 25, is an undrafted return specialist who played for the Rams in 2019 and 2020.

Here are five things to know about the newest member of the Bears:

Nsimba Webster was solid on offense at Eastern Washington

Webster had a solid college career at Eastern Washington. Webster played in 44 games, having 156 catches for 2,233 yards and 18 touchdowns. Webster followed that up with 48 kickoff returns for 1,114 yards and 4 punt returns for 73 yards and 1 touchdown. If Webster would have put up these numbers at a better-known school, he would have found himself has a late-round draft choice – instead of an undrafted free agent.

Webster adds more speed on special teams

Webster's 4.49-second 40-yard dash time adds to the Bears' already impressive speed. With the saying speed kills being as true as ever in today's NFL, Chicago went out and added a number of players this offseason to help with that. Webster becomes the eighth fastest player on the roster, with the likes of Khalil Herbert, Justin Fields, Tarik Cohen and Marquise Goodwin being ahead of him.

Webster was an active returner in 2020

Last season, Nsimba Webster saw more time on the field than he did his rookie season with the Rams. Webster returned 16 kicks and 25 punts for a total of 532 yards. His 41 kick and punt returns were the fourth-most in the NFL. Webster was an active special teams returner, averaging 21.7 yards per kick return and 7.4 yards per punt return. With the loss of Cordarrelle Patterson in the offseason, the Bears needed a player, like Webster, who is active in the return game. Hopefully, he can pick off where Patterson left off, as a top returner in football.

Webster had an impressive preseason

Webster might have not made the 53-man roster for the 49ers, but he still had an impressive preseason. Webster played both wide receiver and returned punts and kicks for the team. In preseason, Webster had 2 catches for 18 yards. On special teams, he returned 4 kicks for 89 yards and 1 punt return for 19 yards. https://twitter.com/MaxMarkhamNFL/status/1433106590496792577?s=20 Webster was a front-runner to make the 49ers but surprisingly didn't. After watching some of his highlights, this has the potential to be a big steal for the Bears.

Is Webster the kick/punt returner of the future?

Though we've only seen one full NFL season from Webster as a returner, there is something Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace saw that they liked. There's no telling whether he will strickly return kicks or punts – or both, but Webster fills a need for the team. Another thing with Webster was the fact that he was a solid wide receiver in college. If there are injuries and a need for him to step up, he can do so. He hasn't been asked to do that yet, but we saw the abilities he has during preseason. For now, it looks like he'll play on special teams. When Tarik Cohen went down with his season-ending knee injury last season, the Bears struggled returning punts. If Webster can stay healthy and build on his 2020 season, he could be the returner of the future. If he struggles, there's a good chance we'll see multiple guys return kicks and punts – with potentially Dazz Newsome coming off the practice squad to do so.

