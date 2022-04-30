5 things to know about Bears WR Velus Jones Jr.

After months of fans pining for a wide receiver in the 2022 NFL draft, the Chicago Bears granted their wish by selecting Velus Jones Jr. with their third-round pick at 71st overall.

Jones is a player still growing as a receiver, but has immense talent and speed who was a dynamic weapon for both Tennessee and USC during his lengthy collegiate career.

Jones was a stud on special teams for most of his collegiate career, scoring two return touchdowns. He finally saw extended time as a wide receiver for the Tennessee Volunteers last season, though and he ran (no pun intended) with his opportunity. Jones compiled 62 catches for 807 receiving yards and seven touchdowns during his final collegiate season.

He can be used in a variety of ways on the football field, but there’s much more to his story. Here’s five things to know about the newest Bears offensive playmaker.

Jones ran a 4.31 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine

If general manager Ryan Poles and the Bears were looking for speed in this draft, they certainly found it with Jones. Not only did he blaze past defenders in the SEC this past season, but he backed it up at the NFL Combine. Jones ran an official 4.31 time in the 40-yard dash, good for fourth-best among this year’s participants. He was the second-fastest receiver, just behind Tyquan Thornton.

Speed isn’t always the best indicator of a player’s overall ability on the football field. But it definitely helps and the Bears got themselves one of the fastest in this year’s crop of receivers.

He's the closest player to Deebo Samuel in this draft

One of the rising stars who had a breakout season last year in the NFL was San Francisco 49ers weapon Deebo Samuel. Listed as a wide receiver, Samuel played all over the field and found ways to score by catching, running, and even throwing the football. He totaled 1,405 receiving yards and 365 rushing yards with 14 total touchdowns. Could Jones have a similar trajectory?

While Poles and draft experts are avoiding comparing him directly to Samuel, it’s clear the similarities are there with how dynamic Jones can be. As Jim Nagy, the executive director of the Senior Bowl, points out, teams are looking for the next Deebo Samuel. With Jones’ ability to make magic happen with the ball in his hands, he could be a secret weapon for the Bears in a changing NFL.

He's an old rookie at 25-years old

Judging by the outrage on social media shortly after the pick was made, you’re probably aware that Jones is older for a rookie in the NFL. He’ll turn 25 years old in just a couple of weeks and is already older than Bears mainstays such as fourth-year running back David Montgomery and third-year receiver Darnell Mooney.

Age is usually just a number and Jones admits he feels that he has “the body of a 21-year old.” Thanks to transferring as well as exercising his extra year of eligibility due to the 2020 COVID-19 shortened season, Jones was in school a bit longer than other players. But had he not stayed another year, he wouldn’t have been drafted given how he excelled his final season.

On being a 25-year-old rookie, Velus Jones says "age is nothing but a number." He notes how fortunate he's been to stay healthy during his career outside of a high-ankle sprain and feels like he has the body of a 21 year old. "At the end of the day, I can play ball." — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) April 30, 2022

Jones was a standout at the Senior Bowl

Thanks to Jones’ impressive season, he received an invite to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL. He didn’t disappoint the scouts in attendance. Jones led the American team in both catches and yards during the game, with four receptions for 53 yards.

One of his catches in particular was highlight worthy. Jones was able to fake out Cincinnati cornerback Coby Bryant to catch a deep corner pass in the third quarter. The play went for 31 yards.

Jones has already endorsed Justin Fields

Talk about starting off on the right foot with your new quarterback. When Jones met with reporters, he wasn’t shy about his praise for quarterback Justin Fields. Jones said Fields is a “great leader” and that he doesn’t have a ceiling as a quarterback in the NFL.

“I can’t wait to receive balls from him,” he added.

Jones should be a valuable asset to Fields, who can find ways to get his new receiver the ball in unique ways. It won’t be long until we see these two begin working on their rapport together in the offseason.

New #Bears WR Velus Jones Jr. "I'm so excited, especially a guy like Justin, (Fields) such a great leader-he doesn't have a ceiling." — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) April 30, 2022

