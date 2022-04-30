5 things to know about new Bears S Jaquan Brisker

The Chicago Bears shocked many of their fans on Friday evening when they doubled down on defense in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. After selecting cornerback Kyler Gordon with their first pick, they stayed in the secondary and picked safety Jaquan Brisker out of Penn State with the 48th selection.

Brisker is tasked with elevating a safety position that, outside of a couple stellar years from Eddie Jackson, has been average at best over the last decade. It appears he has the pedigree to do it, however.

Brisker is a versatile safety with excellent instincts. He can cover well in passing situations and wraps up ball carriers when it comes to the run. He totaled 63 tackles, including six for a loss, with two interceptions during his final season at Penn State.

The newest Bears defender has had tremendous success during his collegiate career, but Brisker has much more to him, from a unique family history to an devastating tragedy earlier in his life. Here are five things to know about the new Bears safety.

Brisker has allowed one touchdown in nearly 1,000 snaps

The Bears seem to be good at finding players that simply don’t allow touchdowns. After drafting Gordon, who didn’t allow a score in two seasons, they get Brisker, who allowed just one touchdown in 962 coverage snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Chicago Bears pick Penn State Safety Jaquan Brisker at No. 48 overall. Only ONE touchdown allowed in 962 career coverage snaps 🔒 pic.twitter.com/aWkDbDVNER — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 30, 2022

Both players are going to be tested quite a bit at the next level, but finding a safety who can keep players out of the endzone is a major plus.

Brisker hasn't committed a penalty his last two seasons in college

Though it was sometimes unjust, you can’t deny that penalties killed the Bears far too often during the 2021 season. According to Football Database, they had 106 as a team, tied for 12th-most in the league. They may not have that issue with Brisker, however.

According to The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, Brisker was not penalized over his final two seasons at Penn State. He plays with a lot of discipline and was “the unquestioned leader of the team” according to his teammates.

How about these positive notes from @dpbrugler about new Bears safety Jaquan Brisker? "Committed zero penalties over the last two seasons, which speaks to his timing and discipline … plays through minor injuries … his teammates call him the 'unquestioned' leader of the team." — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) April 30, 2022

His grandfather was basketball star John Brisker

While Brisker excels on the gridiron, he has family ties to the hardwood as well. Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun Times notes that Brisker’s grandfather was none other than ABA/NBA star John Brisker. Known for his stellar play as well as his desire to fight, John Brisker was considered “the heavyweight champion of the ABA” during his playing days.

John Brisker was ejected numerous times for fighting, but still averaged over 20 points per game during his career. He most notably played for the Seattle Supersonics. Sadly, he disappeared in 1978 and was declared legally dead in 1985.

Tonight's @kfishbain Fun Fact: #Bears second-round pick Jaquan Brisker is the grandson of volatile former ABA All-Star John Brisker, the acknowledged heavyweight champion of the ABA with several knockouts. — Mark Potash (@MarkPotash) April 30, 2022

Brisker plays with a heavy heart

Brisker has had a tough journey to get to where he is today. Before his days as a Nittany Lion, Brisker was learning the game of football from his older brother, Tale’ as the two grew up a few years apart. But tragedy struck when Tale’ was shot and killed when Jaquan was only 15.

Things became difficult for him and he stopped going to school for a period of time. But Brisker remembered what his older brother told him about how he would be the one to “make it” and he pressed on. It helped drive him to become the player and man he is now.

He grinded at the junior college level

Because of Brisker’s absence from school following his brother’s death, he wasn’t able to secure offers from Division I schools. That led him to enroll at Lackawanna Community College in Scranton, PA. Unsurprisingly, Brisker tore it up at the JUCO level and was named the 2018 Northeast Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

From there, Brisker caught the attention of Penn State and enrolled for the 2019 season, becoming one of the top players in the Big Ten.

