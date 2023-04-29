5 things to know about new Bears DT Gervon Dexter Sr.

After focusing on the offensive line in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears moved to the defensive line on Day 2. Their first pick of the day was defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. out of Florida with the No. 53 overall pick.

Dexter has the ideal size and talent for a defensive tackle, standing at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, but has work to do when it comes to his technique. He’s still raw at just 21 years old and should benefit from working with the Bears coaching staff. He could see meaningful playing time sooner rather than later, though. The Bears are still thin at the interior of their defensive line with Justin Jones and Andrew Billings likely entering the season as starters. It’s only a matter of time before he becomes a key part of the rotation.

Dexter is the first big swing at improving the defensive line that Poles has taken in the draft since he became general manager. Here are five things to know about the new Bear.

1. He was rated higher coming out of high school than Jalen Carter

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 03: Jalen Carter #88 of the Georgia Bulldogs in action against the LSU Tigers during the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Bears passed up the opportunity to draft Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter when they took Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright one pick later. Dexter may not be the same player Carter is right now, but he was the better-rated prospect coming out of high school. Dexter was the better recruit going into college, but Carter overtook him fairly quickly. The talent is still there though and perhaps the Bears can fully unlock it.

2. Dexter racked up tackles in college

Sep 10, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. (9) tackles Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) during the first quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

You don’t normally see interior defensive linemen post high tackle totals, but that wasn’t the case with Dexter. According to Sports Reference, Dexter had 55 total tackles playing 13 games in 2022, 23 of which were solo and four were for a loss. That’s significantly higher than Carter (32), Bryan Bresee (15), and Keeanu Benton (36) for reference. It wasn’t an anamoly either as Dexter notched 50 tackles the year before too. He also had two sacks and one interception during his final season with the Gators.

3. Dexter is very durable

Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive lineman Gervon Dexter (9) against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The old saying goes “the best ability is availability” and that’s very true when it comes to Dexter. He played in double-digit games in all three seasons at Florida and didn’t miss a single game in 2021 or 2022. That alone is appealing when scouting players and after the injury issues the Bears had last season, it’s a good strength to have.

4. Dexter offers versatility on the defensive line

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 08: Gervon Dexter Sr. #9 of the Florida Gators rushes the passer during the fourth quarter of a game against the Missouri Tigersat Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Does Dexter translate better as a 3 technique or a 1 technique? According to general manager Ryan Poles, the answer is both. Poles spoke about Dexter at his Friday evening press conference and touted the versatility Dexter has to offer. “A big, strong guy. He’s a hybrid. Can play nose, 3 technique, work anywhere on the interior,” Poles said via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin.

5. Dexter is Matt Eberflus' new DeForest Buckner

Sep 20, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) tackles Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

When Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts, he had star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner playing a key role in the middle of his defense that made it run. The Bears have been lacking that same presence, but get a guy in Dexter who has some of the same qualities that Buckner has. This isn’t to say he’s a perfect comparison to Buckner at all, but that the Bears get a player in similar size who can develop on the inside of the line.

