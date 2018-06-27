5 things to know about Austin Rivers, the Wizards' newest trade acquisition

The Wizards add a big post-draft splash on Tuesday, trading center Marcin Gortat to the Los Angeles Clippers for guard Austin Rivers.

The son of Clippers head coach Doc Rivers spent four seasons with the Clippers and is coming off his best season since his rookie season with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2012.

Rivers averaged 15.1 ppg and 4.1 apg in 33.7 mpg, appearing in 61 games.

Here are five things to know about new Wizards guard Austin Rivers.

1. Like Gortat, Rivers is also a UFA at season's end

Austin Rivers will make $12.7 million next season, which is slightly less than Marcin Gortat's $13.6 million salary, which is important. A week before the trade, Rivers exercised his player option, meaning he will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2018-19 season. Although it's the same position the Wizards would be in with Gortat, the salary outlook on Rivers at season's end trends more positive than Gortat's.

2. Rivers is a lot better than people give him credit for

The running bit on Rivers is that he only plays because his dad is the Clippers head coach. But over the past four seasons, Rivers has gone from a running joke to a legitimate NBA option. Rivers may never be an All-Star guard, but he is athletically gifted, has a strong I.Q. and is as good a playmaker as you will be able to find on a second unit. In fact, Rivers set career-highs on back-to-back nights last season, scoring 36 points in a Dec. 22 win over the Rockets and then 38 points in a Dec. 23 loss to the Grizzlies.

Also, he's crossed up John Wall before.

3. He is not the first son to be traded by his dad

When Austin Rivers made his Clippers' debut on Jan.18, 2015, he became the first son to play for his father in NBA history. And while he is now the first son to be traded by his father in NBA history, he is not the first son to be traded by his father in sports history. In July 2017, Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila made a trade with the Chicago Cubs, dealing his son, catcher Alex Avila in exchange for two minor-league prospects.

4. His older brother spent some time in Washington, D.C.

Austin is one of Doc's four children. Spencer, the youngest, played basketball at UC Irvine. Callie, Austin's only sister, played volleyball at Florida. Jeremiah, the eldest of the Rivers children, finished his collegiate career at Indiana, but not before spending his freshman and sophomore seasons at Georgetown, where he was a pivotal defensive stopper on the Hoyas' 2007 Final Four team.

5. He is a college basketball legend.

Rivers played just one season at Duke before being selected No. 10 overall by the New Orleans Hornets in the 2012 NBA Draft, but he did something that very few others ever had.

He hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to beat North Carolina. Rivers is responsible for one of the most iconic moments in the history of college basketball's most iconic rivalry. You don't have to like Duke to like this video.

