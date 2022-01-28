5 things to know about Alabama’s latest transfer WR Jermaine Burton

Alabama has had plenty of luck out of the NCAA transfer portal in recent seasons. Former Tennessee linebacker Henry To’oTo’o had an immediate impact, former Ohio State wide receiver Jameson Williams lit up college football in his one season with the Crimson Tide.

Those are just two names out of a short list of transfers Alabama has landed over the last three seasons, but they have all thrived in Tuscaloosa.

The latest transfer out of Georgia is wide receiver Jermaine Burton.

Burton will instantly become a veteran presence in a wide receiver room that lacks experience.

Here are five things to now about Alabama’s newest pass-catcher.

1. Stats at Georgia

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Burton spent two seasons with the Bulldogs in Athens. While there, his freshman and sophomore season umbers were consistent.

In 2020, he had 27 receptions for 404 yards and three touchdowns, and this past season in 2021, he reeled in 26 passes for 497 yards and 5 touchdowns.

2. His NFL Player comparison

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

While being evaluated as a recruit, Greg Biggins of 247Sports compared Burton to Jarvis Landry from the Cleveland Browns. Biggins writes:

“A very tough, physical player who loves to block and plays with a nice edge in his game. Has the strength to get off press and uses his body well to create separation. Can bully opposing corners and plays with a bit of a chip on his shoulder that rubs some the wrong way but teammates love him. Very nice package of size, speed, hands and play making ability. Can line up anywhere on the field and is among the most versatile pass catchers in the class. Has plus speed and is both dynamic after the catch and able to run past an opposing corner.”

3. Alabama is his fourth commitment

Junfu Han – Detroit Free Press

Burton was a highly-sought-after recruit in the 2020 class. He was offered scholarship spots often and early from big-time programs from across the nation.

In December of 2017, he committed to Miami, he then decommitted in May of 2018. In April 2019, he committed to LSU, but decommitted December of that same year. In a surprise flip, he committed to Georgia on the same day of the LSU deommitment.

4. He's from California

Joshua L Jones – Online Athens

Burton being from Calabasas, California really doesn’t have all too much to do with his abilities on the field, but it could impact the chemistry he has with his new teammates.

Quarterback Bryce Young is from Pasadena, California, wide receiver Traeshon Holden is from Harbor City, California and transfer cornerback Eli Ricks is from Rancho Cucamonga, California.

5. He's not worried about outside noise

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Alabama head coach Nick Saban absolutely despises outside noise being fed to his team, he calls it ‘rat poison.’

Burton recently came under fire for transferring from Georgia to Alabama, most notably from former UGA wide receiver and current NFL player Mecole Hardman. Burton quickly shut it down, saying it’s his career and Hardman’s opinion doesn’t have an effect on it.

