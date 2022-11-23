Don’t blink now, but Texas A&M’s disastrous 2022 season is coming to an end as the Aggies embark on the season finale vs. the 6th-ranked LSU Tigers on Saturday night at what should be a beyond-packed Kyle Field. Sitting at 4-7, and 1-6 in the SEC, the team is coming off their first win in six games, defeating the UMass Minutemen 20-3 on a cold and rainy Saturday afternoon.

After hopefully enjoying their Thanksgiving feasts on Thursday, Texas A&M will put a cap on their memorable (not in a good way) 2022 season, as the 9-2 LSU Tigers come into Kyle Field as a current 10-point favorite, while the Aggies hope to play spoiler, and look towards one of the most important offseasons in program history.

With that, here are 5 things to know ahead of Texas A&M’s season finale vs. LSU.

As home underdogs, head coach Jimbo Fisher needs to pull out all the stops to spoil LSU's season

Nov 19, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Look, the season has been a wash, But the hard truth is that head coach Jimbo Fisher will indeed be back next season, and we can almost guarantee that a new offensive play caller will be making his way to College Station very soon.

So, with one game remaining in the 2022 season for Texas A&M, It’s time for Fisher to get back to the playcalling that led the 2013 Florida State Seminoles to become the highest-scoring offense in FBS history and make the game as seamless as possible for quarterback Conner Weigman, including more play action, and designed runs.

As the Tigers come into the game with all the pressure on them as they’re on the cusp of the college football playoffs, The Aggies should play free and loose football, while playing for every senior that endured all the chaos this season.

Quarterback Conner Weigman vs. LSU's pass defense

Story continues

Nov 19, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) attempts a pass during the fourth quarter against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Surprise to say, at least statistically, the Aggies will be facing an LSU secondary that is ranked lower than Texas A&M’s Week 12 opponent, the 1-10 UMass Minutemen. Ranked 40th in the nation while allowing 206 passing yards per contest, Weigman should have a solid outing, especially with almost all of his offensive weapons returning for the season finale, including wide receiver Evan Stewart and running back Devon Achane.

While only passing for 191 yards against UMass last Saturday, the slick conditions did not help the effort, as did the lack of offensive firepower. The bottom line, is that expect Conner Weigman to have one of his most efficient passing performances under the lights of Kyle Field while looking to prove that the Aggies are on the rise come next season.

Running back Devon Achane and wide receiver Evan Stewart are on track to return to face LSU

Nov 5, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Florida Gators safety Rashad Torrence II (22) tackles Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) in the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

I’m trying my best here to get you excited for Texas A&M’s season finale vs. the overachieving LSU Tigers, and here’s something that may just pique your interest: Running back Devon Achane and Wide receiver are slated to return this weekend, as head coach Jimbo Fisher noted that he is “very optimistic” that most will return to action this week.

If so, this will be only the second game of the season where quarterback Conner Weigman, Achane, and Stewart have all started and played together since the Ole Miss game, where the Aggies offense recorded its best point (28) and yardage (480) total of the season against FBS competition. Add in wide receiver Moose Muhammad III, the offense should be humming for four quarters, especially if the struggling offensive line gives all they have in the last game of the season.

Texas A&M's offensive line vs. LSU linebacker Harold Perkins

LSU Tigers linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40) celebrates his interception against Auburn as the Auburn Tigers take on the LSU Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Aulsu31

Shield your eyes Aggie fans, because the former Texas A&M commit in the 2022 recruiting class is having a historic year at the linebacker postion for LSU, already recording 7.5 sacks this season, with a record 4 sacks against Arkansas on Nov. 12th. Standing at 6’2″, 228 pounds, Perkins’ athleticism is off the charts, while his unique bend and pass rush prowess has him looking more and more like a young Von Miller every other week.

Texas A&M’s offensive line on the other hand has been a huge liability in every game this season, as season-ending injuries to three starters and overall poor play from the remaining starters and reserves have held the offensive back under quarterback Conner Weigman and will be one of the biggest offseason focal points. However, every season, at least one underachieving team plays inspired football, essentially playing above their weight belt, and if the Aggies O-line wants to protect Weigman from Harold Perkin’s bursting through the A gaps, it’s time to play up to the standard we set for them preseason as one of the better units in the FBS. It’s a long shot, but it’s what we have.

Win it for the 12th man, boys

Sep 18, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; A view of the fans and students and the 12th man logo sign during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

“Win one for the Gipper” is the quote that comes to mind when thinking about the game on Saturday, and not to confuse anyone with the great George Gipp, but in the case of Texas A&M, they need to go out and compete for four quarters and defeat the now 5th-ranked LSU Tigers for the 12th man who have stood behind them during this entire disaster of a season.

And when I say every game, I mean EVERY GAME. No matter the record, or losing streak Texas A&M has endured this season, the student ticket pull has seemed to grow every week, and that’s just a sign of how dedicated the fan base is to a program that maybe has’nt deserved it due to their play on the field. So how can the Aggies reward them? Win, and win decisively, because not matter how scary the ranking may look, LSU, like almost every team not named Georgia can be beaten, and kicking them in primetime in Kyle Field is all you need to get the job done. Gig ’em.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire