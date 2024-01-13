5 things Kalen DeBoer must do in his first day as Alabama’s head coach

Replacing Nick Saban was going to be an impossible task, but it feels like landing Kalen Deboer is as good as it gets. DeBoer is a proven winner with a 104-12 head coaching record and coming off of a national title appearance in just his second year with the Washington Huskies. He was reportedly AD Greg Byrne’s top target all along and the sides worked hard to get a deal done with almost no leaks at all.

DeBoer should be celebrated and enjoy the new promotion, but first thing in the morning we gotta get to work. NIL and the transfer portal have changed the game and allow you to essentially revamp your roster overnight, but DeBoer will have his work cut out for him. A lot of guys in the Alabama program found their way because they wanted to play for Nick Saban, keeping them around is going to require a sales pitch and a vision.

DeBoer has coordinator positions to fill, open roster spots, and several things to attack and limited time to do so. Here are the five most important things DeBoer must do on his first day as head coach of the Crimson Tide:

Re-recruit Isaiah Bond and the current roster

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama was one play away from a national title appearance in 2023-24. The roster doesn’t need all sorts of additions and changes, it just needs to keep the core intact. DeBoer boasts one of the most electric offenses in college football, and something that Isaiah Bond would look incredibly special in. Jalen Milroe of all people should be the most excited by the hire.

Get on the phone with Ryan Williams and other Class of 25 recruits

Promote Ryan Grubb/Tommy Rees and Travaris Robinson to coordinators

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Grubb was one of the Tide’s top OC targets heading into 2023 before being rejected and going with Tommy Rees. If Alabama can bring in Grubb, he is one of the two or thee best OC’s currently in the sport, but Tommy Rees is not a bad option by any means either. I also think it would be best to keep some ‘Bama DNA in there and promote T-Rob to DC. Robinson was also the primary recruiter on Ryan Williams and likely has massive impact on where he ends up.

Retain Cedric Burns

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Burns has been with the Alabama program daing back to 1979 and Bear Bryant’s tenure. He is the embodiment of Alabama football and one of the few people who has been there for every peak and valley of the last 44 years. He was Saban’s right hand man for the entirety of the Saban era and will hopefully serve in the same capacity to DeBoer.

Pay homage to Nick Saban

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

It is a new chapter in the book of Alabama football and one that is worth get excited about. However, the SEC is all about tradition and if DeBoer wants to be fully accepted by the fanbase he needs to appreciate the greats who have come before him, especially Nick Saban. Everyone is thrilled with the hire of DeBoer and has high hopes for what he brings to Tuscaloosa, but the Alabama faithful are still heartbroken Saban chose to walk away.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire