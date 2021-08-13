5 things Jets fans should watch heading into preseason game vs. Giants

Zach Wilson throws in red practice jersey with green helmet

The real competition begins at training camp when the first preseason game gets underway. This is where coaches begin to take a good look at the depth chart, and start making some decisions about who's in and who's out.

For the Jets, that'll be on Saturday when they take on their MetLife Stadium counterpart in the Giants.

Here are five things Jets fans should look out for in this first contest:



The new era is here and on full display for the first time in an NFL game on Saturday.

Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Wilson and the starters will be getting in "a couple series," so the second overall pick will be leading the offense on the turf.

He'll look for a little better performance than his Green & White scrimmage. But all in all, it's a learning experience going against another defense for the first time.

If I'm a fan, I'm looking for quick decisions, accurate throws and pace of the offense. The results will matter closer to the regular season.

Elijah Moore suffered a quad injury on Thursday, so an educated guess would say he won't be available on Saturday.



Davis, on the other hand, was brought in to be Wilson's No. 1 option, though he's had more chemistry with Moore early on in camp.

Let's see how these two connect -- and they should -- during the start of their tenure in New York.

3) C.J. Mosley up to speed?

Jets fans haven't seen this veteran linebacker on the field in a long time. He's played just a game and a half in his two years as a Jet so far, and Mosley even said he's going to make sure there's good tape on him this year.

He's looked solid in camp, but game action will finally allow him to unleash some hits -- if he plays. But if the starters are out for the offense, you'd expect the same on defense, especially considering their running a new scheme under Saleh.

4) Running Back Pecking Order

Will there even be one? Running back by committee is what this unit looks like under Mike LaFleur, with no clear RB1 on the depth chart.

But watch out for two names: Tevin Coleman, who has played under LaFleur's offense with San Fran, and rookie Michael Carter. The UNC product has been getting solid first-team reps at practice and is impressing early on.

5) Saleh Intensity

By now, Jets fans have probably seen Saleh absolutely fired up on the 49ers' sideline during games. It's that sort of intensity that players love to be around.

But will Saleh be a little less animated now that he's the face of the coaching staff? Will he have an assistant behind him to make sure he's not in the referee's way?

I guess we'll just have to wait to find out.