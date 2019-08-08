5 things Jay Gruden wants to see out of the Redskins in preseason debut against Browns

CLEVELAND -- The Redskins open the 2019 preseason Thursday night against the Browns. Watch the game and all the action starting on NBC Sports Washington at 6:30.

There are plenty of things Washington head coach Jay Gruden would tell you he wants to see, but some are much more important than others. Here's a look at the top five:

Story continues

No injuries - This would truthfully make up the first 10 entries for any coach in a preseason game, but considering the absurd bad injury luck the Redskins have suffered through the last two seasons, it means even more to Gruden. No. Injuries.





Eyes on the QBs - Colt McCoy won't play Thursday night, which in some ways is actually good news. The Redskins know that McCoy knows the offense; he doesn't need to prove that on August 8th after being in the system for five years. Gruden wants to see how much of his West Coast system Case Keenum has mastered, and if the veteran signal-caller can make plays and reads in a quick fashion. The team traded for Keenum in early March and said he would have a chance to compete for the starting job. Cleveland will be a big chance for him. Beyond Keenum, all of Redskins Nation will have their eyeballs glued to each pass from rookie Dwayne Haskins. The 15th overall pick is undoubtedly the future of the franchise, but is he ready yet? That hasn't been the case in training camp, but maybe the lights will come on for Haskins when he sees real game action.





Crisp football - Preseason games usually get bogged down with sloppy play and loads of penalties, and that drives coaches crazy. The starters won't play a lot tonight - if at all for some of the top tier guys - but coaches want to see players execute correctly. Procedure flags will particularly drive Gruden crazy as he has been working hands-on with his offense to make sure that all facets of the group, from the quarterbacks to the linemen and receivers, know snap counts and motions.





Questions from the left - Trent Williams' contract holdout hangs over everything the Redskins have done so far this offseason, and on Thursday, the coaches and executives get their first chance to see what Washington's left side of the offensive line will look like without the seven-time Pro Bowler. Geron Christian and Donald Penn are in the early stages of a position battle, and blocking against the Browns will be a big test. Left guard is a toss-up too , between Ereck Flowers and rookie Wes Martin. There's a lot to watch on that left side.



