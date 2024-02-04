5 things the hiring of Arthur Smith could mean for the Steelers

Now that we’ve had a few days to unpack everything that is the hiring of Arthur Smith as the Pittsburgh Steelers new offensive coordinator, we have some thoughts. Not all great but none all that terrible. Here are the five things we think the hiring of Smith could mean for the Steelers.

Huge boost in the run game

I know head coach Mike Tomlin talked about the new offensive coordinator needed to be able to move the offensive forward and maximize the talent at quarterback but you can bet Smith is going to see Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris and knows he can turn them both into superstars.

More production out of Kenny Pickett

Last season it seemed like Kenny Pickett had no confidence in himself or the system to put points on the board. Smith’s run-heavy system utilizes play action in ways Matt Canada never could and will really open things up for Pickett. Smith should also help Pickett with more opportunities to get chunk plays on the ground.

Tight ends in the offense

Another big move Smith’s offense might be is including the tight ends more in the passing game. Especially in the middle of the field. In going back through several games from when Smith was the offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans, the middle of the field is fair game and the Titans tight ends benefited from it.

More selective deep passing

There have been plenty of memes going around about how wide receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens are going to feel when they don’t get any targets. They might not be wrong. When the Titans offense was at its best, top receiver AJ Brown only caught 70 passes and Corey Davis caught 65. Respectable numbers but it might not be enough for Pickens and Johnson.

It might mean nothing at all

Critics of the move claim the hiring of Smith is simply Matt Canada version 2.0. In terms of his philosophy, Smith certainly isn’t a passing-game guru who is going to revolutionize things and turn the Steelers into the Dolphins and if Kenny Pickett or whoever is playing quarterback struggles again, things might look all too familiar.

