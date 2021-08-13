5 things Giants fans should watch heading into preseason game vs. Jets

Kadarius Toney looks ball into hands during Giants practice

The real competition begins at training camp when the first preseason game gets underway. This is where coaches begin to take a good look at the depth chart, and start making some decisions about who's in and who's out.

For the Giants, that'll be on Saturday when they take on their MetLife Stadium counterpart in the Jets.

Here are five things Giants fans should look out for in this first contest:



It won't be Daniel Jones throwing the ball to the first-round pick, but rather Mike Glennon, who will be getting the start under center for New York.

Still, all eyes will be on the Florida product to see a possible glimpse of how Jason Garrett wishes to use him this season. He won't reveal all his bags of tricks, but there should definitely be some written down because of the versatile player he is.

Toney has also had a quiet camp as he had to sit on the COVID-19 list to start and is still getting used to his new offense. Even if the ball doesn't come his way, be sure to watch motion plays that should be sending him around the line of scrimmage as well as where he lines up in general.

We can't see Kenny Golladay just yet because of his hamstring injury, but the other top free agent addition should have a few reps on the field.

Jackson's speed has been documented at Giants camp and he's made some solid coverage plays early. The Jets are deploying their starters for "about a quarter," so there should be some good matchups on the outside for Jackson to work with.

He's a critical piece for the Giants opposite James Bradberry this season.

3) Offensive line cohesion

The Giants are really banking on their O-line of last year to take a big step forward, and so far, it hasn't been the best at camp.

It's early, though, and no offensive line is going to be perfect from the jump. But the Giants need this group to at least show some cohesion early on.

As always, fans will be watching that group.

4) Dalvin Tomlinson's replacement

It may be too early to tell how Patrick Graham wants to make up for Tomlinson's void. My guess would be Dexter Lawrence shifting over and either Austin Johnson or Danny Shelton taking over at nose tackle.

But he could deploy different looks on any snap to throw offenses off. Either way, Tomlinson was a critical piece of this team in the trenches, so seeing who works in that spot to start will be something to watch.

5) Any edge pressure?

Can anybody make an early impact off the edge, or is Leonard Williams going to be the guy again to produce the disruption in the pocket?

Between Lorenzo Carter, Oshane Ximines and the rest of this crew, someone is going to have to step up this season. Second-round pick Azeez Ojulari could start off his Giants tenure with a bang, too.

When Big Blue is on defense, this group is who I'm watching intently.