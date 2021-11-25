5 things every Colorado fan should be grateful for

With the holiday season now upon us, we thought it would be appropriate to share a few things we’re grateful for in the sometimes arduous life of being a Colorado Buffaloes fan. While we’ve swallowed a few more losses than we’d like this season, at least we’re not CSU.

This list goes out to those who won’t turn off the television when faced with a 30-point deficit, or for those who still hold hope for another national championship. Let’s start with winning the Pac-12 first, though.

Put aside your gripes with administration or coaching and let’s remember why we’ve stuck with this program and have hope for the future.

Nobody enjoys watching a game with a pessimistic fan, and hopefully this list can help justify your Buffaloes obsession.

Evan Battey

Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) celebrates at the end of the first half during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Alton Strupp/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

The Buffaloes’ undeniable senior leader on the men’s basketball team has been one of the biggest fan favorites to ever come through CU that I can recall. Battey’s passion for CU makes it fun to be a Buffs fan and his final ride this season should be cherished.

Colorado women's basketball is 5-0 and only getting better

Colorado guard Frida Formann (3) shoots as Washington center Darcy Rees (53) defends during an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Pac-12 women’s tournament Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Better get on the bandwagon now before this team is making waves in the NCAA Tournament.

A (hopefully) bright future

Oct 30, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Brenden Rice (2) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 52-29. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Both men’s basketball and football boast one of the youngest rosters in the Pac-12. With the likes of Brenden Rice, K.J. Simpson and other youngsters still in their infancy at CU, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic for the future.

The best atmosphere in college football

Ralphie

Sep 3, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Ralphie is run onto Folsom Field before a game against the Northern Colorado Bears. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

I’ve been going to games at Folsom Field since I was a little kid and I still get goosebumps.

Yourselves

BOULDER, CO – OCTOBER 16: Colorado Buffaloes fans cheer during a game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field on October 16, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The student section and this fanbase as a whole deserves some respect for keeping Folsom Field rocking this season despite the Buffs’ losing record. Through the Oregon State game, Folsom Field was averaging 95% capacity — the second-highest mark in the Pac-12. While Colorado doesn’t have the biggest stadium in the conference, a packed house still means something compared to the often half-empty Rose Bowl or Stanford Stadium. Give yourselves a pat on the back, Buffs fans.

