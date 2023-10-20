5 things you didn’t know about Aces 2nd consecutive WNBA championship

The Las Vegas Aces have done it again and are the first team in 21 years to win consecutive WNBA titles. Las Vegas defeated the New York Liberty, 70-69, in Game 4 to secure the win. The contest was the most-watched Game 4 in WNBA history, and the WNBA Finals were the most-watched in 20 years, up 36% from 2022.

There were 16,851 people in attendance to see the Aces clinch the title. Aces superstar A’ja Wilson was named the Finals MVP and recorded 24 points and 16 rebounds, her 18th playoff double-double. Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot scored 19 points and was one of four Liberty players to score in double figures.

The Aces trailed by as many as 12 in Game 4, the second-largest comeback in a title-clinching win. The top spot is held by the 2021 Chicago Sky, who were down 14 to beat the Phoenix Mercury.

The Aces will celebrate their championship with a parade on Oct. 23.

Aces are the 3rd team to win consecutive WNBA titles

The Aces join the Houston Comets (1997-2000) and Los Angeles Sparks (2001-02) to become only the third team in WNBA history to win back-to-back titles.

A'ja Wilson is the 6th player to be a No. 1 draft pick, league MVP and Finals MVP

A’ja Wilson joins an elite group of WNBA players who have been a No. 1 draft pick, league MVP and Finals MVP. The list includes: Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Candace Parker, Diana Taurasi, Lauren Jackson and Maya Moore.

Candace Parker becomes the 1st player to win a title with 3 different teams

Candace Parker has cemented herself as one of the best players in WNBA history, if not the best. And now she has made WNBA history by becoming the first player to win a title with three teams: Aces, the 2021 Chicago Sky and the 2016 Los Angeles Sparks.

Aces had the 2nd-largest comeback in a title-clinching win

The Aces trailed by as many as 12 in Game 4, which is the second-largest comeback in a title-clinching win. The top spot is held by the 2021 Sky, who were down 14 to beat the Phoenix Mercury.

Most-watched Game 4 and WNBA Finals in 20 Years

Game 4 of the 2023 WNBA Finals averaged 889,000 viewers, the most-watched WNBA Games 4 Finals on record, and up 124% from Game 4 in 2022. The game peaked at 1.3 million viewers and had an average of 889,000 viewers.

