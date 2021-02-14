5 things Chicago Bears fans want for Valentine’s Day

The Chicago Bears didn’t give fans much to love last season following another 8-8 record and a one-and-done postseason appearance.

It didn’t stop there after a disaster of a press conference featuring Chairman George McCaskey and President/CEO Ted Phillips, where they shared the news that general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy would be returning for another season.

On this Valentine’s Days, the Bears’ Twitter account shared their Valentine’s wishes to their fans with a little Valentine-inspired poem:

Roses are red,#DaBears are orange & blue,

Wishing a Happy Valentines Day

From us & @SNICKERS to YOU. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/qO3HSfZnEf — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) February 14, 2021

Naturally, Bears Twitter had plenty to say in response. More specifically, ask for on this Valentine’s Day after another mediocre season that left them expecting more from the NFL’s charter franchise.

Here are five things that they want from an organization that hasn’t given them much over the years.

A franchise quarterback

Clay Jackson /Herald & Review via AP

In 101 years of existence, the Bears have only had one true franchise quarterback -- Sid Luckman in the 1940s. Which has made it pretty miserable over the years for Bears fans, especially as the league has gone more pass-happy and you need a great quarterback to even have a chance to contend for a championship. So it's no surprise that Bears fans continue to ask for a franchise quarterback on Valentine's Day. https://twitter.com/BeardownCuz/status/1360964651379531777?s=20 https://twitter.com/colonel_nutz/status/1360954040805429251?s=20 With Mitchell Trubisky set to depart in free agency and with Nick Foles the only quarterback left under contract in 2021, Pace has some work to do to find a signal caller that could potentially save his and Nagy's jobs beyond 2021. But history doesn't bode well for those in Chicago -- don't hold your breath.

More specifically: Deshaun Watson

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Pace will forever be known as the general manager that passed over Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson to draft Mitchell Trubisky with the second overall pick in 2017. It's something that's haunted him to this day, and the very thing that threatens his job heading into 2021. So as Bears fans clamor for a franchise quarterback, more specifically they want Houston's Deshaun Watson, who has been at odds with what's been described as a toxic Texans organization. Watson officially requested a trade from the team a few weeks ago. While the Texans continue to preach that they're not trading Watson and that he's their quarterback of the future, that hasn't stopped the Bears and the rest of the NFL -- minus the Kansas City Chiefs -- to inquire about his availability. Even if the Texans were to agree to trade him, they'd be asking for an awful lot in return -- reportedly starting with a pair of first-round picks and a couple of young, defensive starters. That hasn't deterred many Bears fans from still wanting Pace to go out and do whatever it takes to get Watson -- even though he could've had him back in 2017 for much less. https://twitter.com/GBraggsJr23/status/1360961851853529094?s=20 https://twitter.com/CSwish1990/status/1360964261506396161?s=20 https://twitter.com/nosctriples/status/1360962680652234757?s=20

Get rid of Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Bears fans have made it clear that they're fed up with Pace and Nagy. While George McCaskey and Ted Phillips might be content with accepting mediocrity, the fanbase isn't. So it's certainly no surprise that this Valentine's Day has fans clamoring to be free of Pace and Nagy, a duo that has doomed their franchise over the last few years. https://twitter.com/ChicagoMcfly/status/1360957667372580866?s=20 Unfortunately this is a wish that likely won't be delivered until next offseason, especially if Chicago stumbles to another mediocre finish. But, at this point, it feels inevitable.

Offensive line help

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears offensive line has had its share of struggles over the last couple of seasons, which has been one of several reasons for the team's offensive struggles. The good news is that Chicago has some pieces in place along the interior of the offensive line, including James Daniels, Cody Whitehair and Sam Mustipher. But, as always, the issue remains the tackle position. Left tackle Charles Leno Jr. and right tackle Bobby Massie are two of the team's highest-paid players, which is why they've come under so much fire from the fanbase. They're simply not playing up to their massive deals. So Bears fans are looking for their team to make some moves along the offensive line this offseason, starting with tackle. https://twitter.com/NotoriousZOP/status/1360952908968296453?s=20 With the decreased salary cap, both Leno and Massie are at risk of becoming a cap-casualty this offseason. And the Bears could find their next tackle in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, which is the first time in three years that the team has a first-round pick.

A Super Bowl championship

Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports

It's been 35 years since the Bears have won a Super Bowl championship and 14 years since they last appeared in the big game back in 2006. So it's no wonder that Bears fans are clamoring for a Super Bowl title. Unfortunately, that desire is the culmination of several important decisions that the McCaskeys and Pace haven't been able to deliver on over the years, starting with the franchise quarterback. https://twitter.com/mueller_myrle/status/1360956194471485440?s=20 Until this franchise makes some much-needed changes at the top -- from the front office down to the coaches and roster -- it seems as if Bears fans will continue to be stuck in mediocrity waiting for their team to finally deliver on their Valentine's Day wishes.

