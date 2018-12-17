5 things to care about from Week 15: Dalvin Cook thrives in remade Vikings offense

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook had a career day in a revamped Vikings offense. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

So much happens on any given Sunday of the NFL season. It’s hard to keep track of it all. More importantly, it’s quite a lot to decide what we should value as signal and what we should just ignore as noise. In this space, I’ll go through all that I watched in Week 15 and give you the five things I care about coming out of Sunday, along with five things I can’t muster up the emotional energy to care for.

Five things I care about

Vikings offense looks different

The Vikings bounced their offensive coordinator late in the season, despite holding a projected playoff spot, due to what largely seemed like irreconcilable differences between the head coach and the play caller. It was no surprise to see what type of team came out in a layup home win over the Dolphins.

Dalvin Cook handled 19 carries, the most he’s seen since Week 3 of 2017, and dusted the Dolphins defense. He punches in a pair of touchdowns to top off a career-high 136 yards. Even Latavius Murray got in on the rushing action with 15 carries for 68 yards. The play action game was heavily deployed when the team did decide to air it out.

It’s clear this is the type of team that Mike Zimmer wanted to be all along. The run-heavy formula won’t find better soil to grow than this Week 15 home matchup against a clearly inferior team. Nevertheless, don’t expect Zimmer to seek changes any time soon. If they can play this way, they will. It invites a thin margin for error, but given the team’s pass protection issues, lack of depth beyond Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen and their quarterback’s streaky nature, it might not be a bad idea to make it a focal point as 2018’s curtain falls.

Seahawks fall short

Coming into Week 15, the Seahawks had won four-straight and looked poised to prove they could challenge the Rams or Saints in the NFC playoff picture. Perhaps they still might, but results like today’s loss to the now 4-10 San Francisco 49ers cast doubt on how legitimate this team truly is.

Despite running the ball well once again, with Chris Carson taking his 22 carries for 119 yards and a score, Seattle couldn’t ever garner a commanding lead. Late penalties and mistakes on special teams slowed their momentum and they ultimately couldn’t close it out in overtime. The team even managed to keep the heat on Nick Mullens, who deserves a ton of credit for his toughness after absorbing some absolute clobbering hits in the pocket.

You can make the argument that it’s hard to ding the team too much following a game where their team pressured the passer well, established a strong ground game and the quarterback managed a 74.2 percent completion rate with a 7.6 yards per attempt. Perhaps the outcome of this game is far different without a whopping 14 penalties on Seattle’s side. Nevertheless, you can’t avoid questions after dropping a game to an objectively lesser division rival in the midst of your strong run to the playoffs. At the very least, we have to tap the brakes on the Seahawks, even just ever so slightly.

James Washington flashes

In the midst of a painfully disappointing rookie season, James Washington finally flashed some of the skills that made him such an intriguing prospect entering the NFL. His 32-yard contested catch looked like many of the big receptions he made often at Oklahoma State. Washington’s rookie season was marred by mistakes up until this point, notably against the Denver Broncos. His whiffs even landed him on the healthy scratch list at points of the year.

It’s a stretch to write it in pen but if Washington can someone turn a corner here in the waning weeks of 2018, it would be a huge boost to the Steelers in the postseason. He was a big play threat in college and this offense could desperately use a counter punch behind its superstar players.

The Colts pitch a shutout

Two weeks after putting up a goose egg of their own, Indianapolis took a playoff team to the woodshed in Week 15. The Colts laid into the Cowboys in every way possible and noticeable imposed their will with the run game. Marlon Mack handled a season-high 27 carries for 139 yards and scored twice against Dallas, a defense that had allowed just 3.9 yards per carry over their previous four games. The return of a healthy Ryan Kelly at center was a clear boost for the front five. Mack has the looks of the type of runner who fantasy players will clamor for and rise in draft price over the summer.

The Colts have the makings of a complete team. Even when Andrew Luck doesn’t turn in his typical All-Pro type outing, this team has the hogs up front and the horses on defense to pull them to a win. If the Colts make it to the AFC playoff dance, they should be feared.

Derrick Henry encore

While last week he was merely a shining reminder of the beautiful weirdness that the NFL can be, Derrick Henry came back in Week 15 to string together a second-straight excellent rushing performance. The initial reaction will be to chalk this up to just a mere extension of the fluke. But what if this is a new reality? What if this is Henry’s rise?

While it has indeed been more theoretical than anything else, the idea of Derrick Henry has long captivated me. A massive, hulking back built unlike any other specimen at the position, Henry routinely shines in many advanced efficiency metrics that measure what running backs add to their runs. It’s hard to not think there’s something here. More often than not, I’m merely recalling a fever dream of preseasons’ past. Yet, every now and again the mythical being has appeared in full form on the true NFL stage.

Henry has offered up these teases in the past. Perhaps that’s all this is; a one-week fluke against the Jaguars given an extra encore thanks to the Giants’ ineptitude. On the other hand, perhaps this is where a Titans offense long lacking in identity finds its centerpiece. As the Titans make one last push for a Wild Card playoff spot in the AFC, we’ll have a few more weeks to test out collective theories on Henry. No matter what, this mini stretch run will make him one of the most hotly debated players come summer drafts.

Three things I don’t care about

“Doesn’t this feel familiar, Eagles?”

The story is easy to paint. Our current reality looks an awful lot like one we just left behind one year ago. Yet, it’s hard to imagine the 2018 version of the Nick Foles-led Eagles ends the same way as the fairytale of 2017.

Even tonight as the reigning Super Bowl champions took down the high-flying Los Angeles Rams, this didn’t feel like a team ready to make a run. Their front line was able to send waves of pressure at the Rams, which helped their secondary to the best performance they’ve had in months. Yet, on the offensive side of the ball, the Eagles needed errors on the Rams’ part to march down the field. Short fields thanks Jared Goff turnovers made life easier and their biggest play on offense came on a Foles heave to Alshon Jeffery who was wide open. He wasn’t alone, as Nelson Agholor was also left virtually uncovered a few feet away.

If the Eagles hadn’t played with our emotions all season, teasing us on the playoff fringes all season, perhaps this would be a storyline to consider. As of now, we ought to consider this team exactly what it is: A deeply flawed group now in the hands of a capable backup. Pushing anything else feels forced.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles won on Sunday night but the dream finish will not follow. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Confident predictions in the NFC playoff race

The Rams were the beautiful darling child of the NFL universe for much of the season. Over the last two weeks, they’ve wilted under the pressure of top-tier defensive fronts. The team that once looked like it would push NFL offensive football into the future seems like a distant memory.

With the Rams showing anything but dominance of late and fellow top-seeded New Orleans Saints entering Monday night slightly sputtering since Thanksgiving, the NFC is in the wilderness. Trailing those two teams are the Bears and Cowboys. Chicago has clear team-strengths and even with questions behind center, may not be as far off from the top-two as we once imagined. Dallas offered up a goose egg in Week 15. The Wild Card mix will likely come down to Seattle and another team that’s hard to peg down.

A conference that once seemed destined to be overflowing with contenders suddenly appears to be looking for someone to step forward. With so much mystery flowing through the NFC race from top to bottom, I’m not interested in anyone who has much conviction behind their beliefs as to how this race ends. Saying anything with that much certainty feels like a clear overlook of what’s slowly happened over the last month.

The Ravens rearview mirror

Lamar Jackson turned in another economical game as a passer while offering clear difference-making ability as a runner with 95 yards. His presence boosted the run game, with Gus Edwards clearing the century mark and Kenneth Dixon chipping in with an explosive change of pace. While it was the same story we’ve seen from Jackson throughout his time starting for Baltimore, this was his first shot as the true starter with Joe Flacco both healthy and behind him on the depth chart.

Not yet a fully-fledged passer, none of Jackson’s flaws have cost the Ravens yet. He brings something different to the field that few, if any other team possesses right now. Few running quarterbacks have ever dazzled the way he does. It’s truly special. The Ravens offense has slipped into pass-heavy tendencies over the last few seasons, despite not having the quarterback to make it work. Jackson has grounded the team in a clear identity. He’s brought stability to fantasy teams in their own postseason race.

For Baltimore, there’s no turning back. Jackson continues to improve each week. The team’s intrigue only rises with his stock. In an AFC race that offers little new-look sizzle outside of the teams in the west, expect Baltimore to pick up a fair few bit of fans as we head into the postseason. Rip off the rearview mirror, look only forward with Jackson.