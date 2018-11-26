5 things to care about from Week 12: Josh Adams, Gus Edwards prove league-winning theory

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards and Josh Adams of the Eagles remind us why it’s key to stash backup rushers. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

So much happens on any given Sunday of the NFL season. It’s hard to keep track of it all. More importantly, it’s quite a lot to decide what we should value as signal and what we should just ignore as noise. In this space, I’ll go through all that I watched in Week 12 and give you the five things I care about coming out of Sunday, along with five things I can’t muster up the emotional energy to care for.

Five things I care about

Josh Adams and Gus Edwards

Fantasy analysts, including yours truly, have likely pounded into your brain the need to add backup running back stashes to your roster as the season winds down. We’ve talked about how the potential benefit of holding onto upside lottery tickets at the RB spot far outweighs whatever you might get from middling but playable bench guys holding your RB- or- WR4 spots. If you weren’t a believer in the theory, perhaps what Josh Adams and Gus Edwards are doing can change your mind. It should.

They are the living examples of what can happen if you hit on one of these tickets. Before the season, hell, even two months ago, perhaps only five percent of the fantasy football audience knew who these players were. Now, they’re starters. Josh Adams is playing over 60 percent of the snaps and scoring touchdowns for an above-average Eagles offense. Gus Edwards has gone two-for-two with a pair of 100-yard rushing outings.

I care about the story of these two players, not for the hindsight-induced victory laps, as both runners, especially Edwards, were tough to see coming. The point of this is to merely remind you to focus all your attention in the waning weeks of the season. To follow this lead and at least try to identify the next Adams or Edwards.

Panthers losing

There’s no hiding it: I got invested. Long-time readers know of my complicated relationship with the Carolina Panthers. It’s hard to call it fandom. There’s no emotional roller coaster riding and I like to think there’s some rationality in my approach to analyzing the team. But I bought in this year. It felt like they were doing modern football the right way there for just a moment. They were finally maximizing their transcendent talent at the quarterback position. The 2018 Panthers are showing the fruits of two years of draft resources poured into the offense.

Christian McCaffrey is an offensive centerpiece, D.J. Moore is clearly good even without total refinement and Curtis Samuel can’t stop doing things that demand more playing time. And yet, they’ve dropped three straight games, each more excruciating than the last. The needed investments in the offense have left them with an old defense with leaks that can’t be plugged mid-season. They don’t stop anyone but even worse, they get no pressure and make no plays. It’s a problem.

While the Panthers will now have to scratch, claw and even get some help to secure the fifth seed that I’d all but penciled them in for a few weeks ago, their current construction is perfect for fantasy gamers. Carolina’s offense is explosive and their defense will keep them in high-scoring games. Perhaps you can stand to benefit from my disappointment. It sucks. I finally wanted to care.

Phillip Lindsay is the Aaron Jones to Royce Freeman’s Jamaal Williams. It’s not a perfect analogy, but much like when we all could clearly see that Jones was the superior pure runner to Williams last year despite the latter going earlier in the 2017 NFL Draft, it’s been apparent all year long that Lindsay laps the field with Freeman. The undrafted rookie back is seventh in the NFL in rushing yards and averages a beefy 5.8 yards per carry, higher than any other back with 100 carries.

The key difference between this situation and what unfolded in Green Bay? Denver’s coaching staff isn’t messing around just because they drafted the other guy higher. Freeman has just 14 touches since Week 11 when he returned from a lengthy injury absence. Lindsay checks in with 29. Pure talent doesn’t always win out on an individual depth chart over pitfalls like pedigree and draft capital, but it did in Denver.

Josh Allen being a badass

It’s hard to feel any different about Josh Allen’s odds to be a success than we did before the 2018 season kicked off. Even on Sunday, he completed just 42 percent of his passes. However, if you don’t have all-out respect for this guy and the way he plays the game, I don’t know if you really appreciate football. Here in Week 12, Allen played ultra-tough in an upset win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. You can argue it’s not a long-term or sustainable model, but Allen led the Bills with 99 rushing yards, highlighted by a dazzling touchdown scamper. His 75-yard touchdown throw, uncorked mere milliseconds before he was buried in the pocket by Jaguars pass-rushers, was simply the stuff of legend. Who knows what the future holds for this young quarterback fighting an uphill battle with a lacking supporting cast. After today though, I’m comfortable saying he’s a badass.

The end of Packers Privilege

For years, the Green Bay Packers faithful have been able to enter the final two minutes of any game with faith that their ultra-gifted, future Hall of Fame quarterback would bail them out. It’s a phenomenon the vast majority of NFL fans will never feel. Most of us just prepare to wither in pain after a few pitiful series that end in a fourth-down whiff or a massive sack taken. That’s supposing the team is even in the game at all in the final moments. It’s Packers Privilege. However, here in 2018, we’ve seen a different entity in the Green Bay offense.

Late-game heroics were few and far in between, every offensive play felt like it took every ounce of energy out of Aaron Rodgers and company. It shouldn’t be that hard, but it was. With their loss to the Vikings, the Packers are all but out of the playoff race. In the long-term, it’s in the best interest of the team to make wholesale roster-and-coaching changes to maximize the latter years of Rodgers’ prime. The Privilege is gone for this year. While their star quarterback isn’t blameless, as long as he’s around, it will likely be back. For the rest of 2018, fantasy players should merely play the hits in this offense. Use Rodgers, Aaron Jones and Devante Adams as you always would, leave the rest for the dust.

Five things I don’t care about

Lamar Jackson’s hiccups

Almost no one lets these quarterbacks come into the NFL with a blank slate. Either through our own rigorous prospect evaluations or merely take-osmosis from the draft industrial complex, we already have a belief about how these players will perform. Often, we have an opinion about how a quarterback will play based on “factors” outside of their on-field performance. Sometimes it’s even just their play-style alone that we let fill in the gaps. While Lamar Jackson has looked every bit the explosive running threat the world over knew he would be, some will instantly jump to point out his lack of gaudy passing numbers. He’s not been perfect but I’m willing to gloss over a handful of poor passes to focus on the clear positives he’s brought to the NFL thus far.

The Ravens scored 34 points on Sunday, more than any other game since Week 1. They’ve also cleanly vanquished two inferior teams since Jackson took over. For fantasy gamers, Jackson offered up a clear QB1 performance in Week 12 that didn’t rely on an unreasonably high rush-attempt number. For those looking to hammer home Jackson’s hiccups as a passer in his first two starts, those were probably based on prior beliefs they were looking to confirm all along. The good clearly outweighs the bad from his early showings.

If you’re seeing too much bad in Lamar Jackson’s early showings, the issue may lie with the evaluator, not the subject. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Colts’ close win

In a weird game that saw the two teams exchange turnovers at the half, the Colts escaped as mere three-point winners over the listless Dolphins. They didn’t come close to covering a sizable -10 opening spread. Despite this result, Indianapolis marches on with a 6-5 record and is right in the hunt for an AFC playoff berth. Those who have watched this team closely could see the sleeping giant starting to find its legs after an early season slumber. Turnovers aside, Andrew Luck continues to play MVP-caliber football behind an offensive line that just allowed its first sack in months. The defense has its moments and the offense continues to shine at multiple levels.

This Colts team is still a squad worth buying stock in, both in the playoff picture and on the fringes in fantasy. With the offense rolling, consider stashing Jordan Wilkins, in case Marlon Mack misses time with a concussion. Wilkins has quietly started to run well over the last month after falling out of favor and chipped in with three catches for 32 yards today.

Doug Martin scoring a touchdown

Doug Martin hasn’t cleared 15 carries in any game since he took over as the Raiders starter after Marshawn Lynch went to IR. He found his way into the end zone in Week 12. Who cares? Martin will find his way onto recommended fantasy add lists this week. No, thank you. Bye weeks are over and there is unlikely any situation the horizon where you’ll want to start Doug Martin. We’ve seen his ceiling. It’s both rare and unappealing. You have no use for depth like this on your roster any longer. Use your bench spots on pure stashes in hopes of finding the next Josh Adams or Gus Edwards. Move along, there’s nothing for you here.

Workload concerns about Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey is a true workhorse back — perhaps more of a workhorse than any other back in the game. He plays a higher rate of snaps than any other back in the NFL. On a day where he went for 100 yards through the air and on the ground, the preseason concerns about his inability to hold up to RB1-level duties feel so far gone. He’s proven to be in the rarified air of true feature back here in the modern NFL. McCaffrey is a top-five fantasy pick in 2019 and a star for years to come. Book it.

To kicker or not to kicker

The readers are unlikely interested in the esoteric debates among analysts on Fantasy Twitter. Most likely scrolled right past the handful of tweeters Sunday night lobbying to get rid of, or keep the kicker position in fantasy football. Most of us are here just to pass time as we spin around the sun. I get it, and mostly, I’m with you. If the league wants to have kickers, I’m in. If the league wants to boot the position, I’m game, too.

In the end, I don’t really have a strong position on whether we keep this position or not. It just doesn’t move the needle for me. However, if you are in the what I imagine to be a small minority of people ready to form a strong opinion on this matter, I’d implore you to check out the great work done on the position by Chris Raybon and Denny Carter that my friend Marcas Grant highlights here. While I won’t fight for or against the position, those two pieces by Raybon and Carter changed my mind on the veracity of some arguments deployed in the debate.

