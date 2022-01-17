5 things the Cardinals did vs. Rams in Week 4 they need to do again

The Arizona Cardinals will face the Los Angeles Rams for the third time this season Monday night. This time, it is in the playoffs and the winner moves on to the divisional round to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the loser’s season ends disappointingly.

The Cardinals won the first matchup in Week 4 and lost the second one in Week 14.

If they wish to advance, they will need to do a few things from their first game against the Rams, a 37-20 win, that they didn’t in Week 14 when the Rams beat them 30-23.

We go over those things below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Play with a lead

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

In their first meeting, the game went back and forth, but they pulled ahead 21-10 and never looked back. Their only lead in Week 14 was 3-0. They would tie the game twice but never pull ahead again. The Cardinals have been nearly unbeatable once they build a lead.

Contain Aaron Donald

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

In the first matchup, Donald was held to only four assisted tackles. He did not get a sack or quarterback hit. It was his lowest pass-rushing grade of his career. Center Rodney Hudson was great.

In Week 14, Donald was incredible. He had three sacks and more pressures (14) than the entire Cardinals team.

Get the running game going with the running backs

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals had 40 rushing attempts for 216 yards in Week 4, led by Chase Edmonds’ 120 yards on 12 carries. Kyler Murray accounted for 39 of those yards.

In Week 14, Murray had 61 of the Cardinals’ 103 total rushing yards.

Take the ball away, don't give it away

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

In Week 4, the tides turned when Byron Murphy intercepted Matthew Stafford. He has thrown seven interceptions in the Rams’ last three games.

He did not turn the ball over in the Rams’ Week 14 win.

Kyler Murray did not turn the ball over in Week 4 but threw two interceptions in Week 14.

Story continues

Limit Cooper Kupp

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kupp led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards this season. In the Cardinals’ win over the Rams, they held him to five catches for 64 yards. It was his lowest production in both categories all season.

In Week 14, he had 13 catches for 123 yards and a score.

1

1