5 things C Mason Cole’s release could mean for the Steelers

In what was a somewhat surprise move, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Friday they were terminating the contract of last season’s starting center Mason Cole. Cole had one year left on the contract he signed with the Steelers as a free agent.

Here are five things the release of Cole could mean for the Steelers.

The Steelers might draft a new starting center

Pittsburgh could have their eye on one of the top four centers in the 2024 NFL draft who all have day one starter potential. This includes Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson, Duke’s Graham Barton, West Virginia’s Zach Frazier or Georgia’s Sedrick Van Pran.

Pittsburgh might sign a starting center

We have a great list of potential free-agent centers for the Steelers to consider right here. The big names to consider here are Aaron Brewer of the Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos’ Lloyd Cushenberry and Chicago’s Lucas Patrick.

Nate Herbig time

Until the Steelers make a decision about a new starting center, it’s Nate Herbig time. Herbig was signed as a potential starter on the offensive line but we have no idea if Herbig is capable of holding this spot down for any amount of time during meaningful football.

The team is serious about improving the offense

Cole had his struggles on the field but off the field he was a leader and a great teammate. He was always candid and seemed like a team-first guy. But ultimately, the team had to look at what was best for the offense and made the move. We loved Cole as a Steeler but love the team’s focus so far in the offseason.

