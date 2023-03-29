5 things the Bucs shouldn’t do in the NFL draft

The NFL draft is less than a month away, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have plenty of work to do to get their roster in competitive shape before the season begins.

There are quite a few holes on the offensive line and in the secondary, for example, that will need to be addressed by Jason Licht and company. On top of that, the Bucs still need to clear some cap space before the draft to be able to afford all their picks. There’s plenty the team should do once the draft begins, but there are also a few moves that would only serve as faux pas with the situation Tampa Bay is in.

With that in mind, here are five things the Bucs should not do once the draft rolls around:

Trade up to get a quarterback (or draft one at No. 19)

The Bucs will eventually need a QB. Baker Mayfield is probably not the long-term answer for the team, and Kyle Trask won’t be an option if he’s unable to beat Mayfield out.

But getting a QB for the future in this draft is not the answer. The most commonly marked quarterback for such an endeavor is Kentucky signal caller Will Levis, but Levis is a work-in-progress that wouldn’t have a reliable veteran to start behind and learn from. Trading up into higher picks wouldn’t be a good idea, either, as the Bucs need all the capital they can get to shore up areas of need.

Draft Bijan Robinson

The golden rule when it comes to the first round — don’t draft a running back.

I have no doubt that Bijan Robinson is going to be a stellar running back in the NFL, but the shelf life for a running back is incredibly short and the money a first-round pick demands is typically too much for the production a team will get out of one. If Robinson slides to the Bucs at No. 19, it would be a mistake to take him. Not just because of the reasons stated above, but Tampa Bay also doesn’t have to line to make him as useful as he could be.

Trade out of the first round

It might be tempting for Jason Licht and his team to trade out of the first round as he has done in the past. But given the team’s needs, that might not be the best idea this time around.

There will be plenty of marquee talent to be had at No. 19, whether it be a defensive back like Brian Branch or a tackle like Anton Harrison. Trading down would likely make the Bucs miss out on some strong pieces that could be the foundation for a reloaded team down the line.

Neglect the edge rushing position

The Bucs will look to address both depth in the secondary and the offensive line in the draft, but the team should ignore its edge rushing woes.

The best edge rusher the team has currently Shaq Barrett, who is recovering from an Achilles injury and may not be available for some time. The team’s other starting edge rusher is Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, who still has some work to do to get to a consistent starting level.

Tampa Bay can address other positions first, but it must spend an early day pick on edge rusher if it wants to really shape up its defense.

Draft a kicker at any point

The Buccaneers just signed kicker Chase McLaughlin. That should be the end of their kicking search.

Jason Licht has no qualms picking special teamers, spending picks on the likes of Roberto Aguayo, Matt Gay and, most recently, punter Jake Camarda. He shouldn’t try to bring in another kicker like Michigan’s Jake Moody to compete, as it would ba waste of a pick that could address far more pressing needs.

