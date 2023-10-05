5 things Auburn football must do in second half of the season to avoid the Birmingham Bowl

AUBURN — All things considered, Auburn football is just about where many thought the Tigers would be through the first five games of 2023.

Few people gave Auburn a shot against No. 1 Georgia, but coach Hugh Freeze's Tigers (3-2, 0-2 SEC) gave the Bulldogs everything they could handle in a narrow 27-20 loss. Auburn's other loss − a 27-10 defeat on the road − featured an abysmal offensive performance, but the talent gap between the Tigers and Aggies was evident; Freeze made sure fans knew that going in.

But what Auburn did against Georgia gave fans a taste of overachieving. The Tigers will get a few more shots at upsetting teams this season, with the next opportunity coming at LSU (3-2, 2-1) on Oct. 14.

The regular season is just about halfway done for Auburn. Here are five things the Tigers must do through the latter half of the campaign to pick up an unexpected win or two and avoid a fate like the Birmingham Bowl.

Lean on the run game

Auburn may have found its identity in falling to Georgia.

The Tigers, who have yet to throw for over 100 yards against a Power Five opponent this season, rumbled for 219 rush yards versus the Bulldogs. That type of running is akin to what Auburn did over the final four games of last season under interim coach Cadillac Williams, who led the Tigers to a 2-2 record, took Mississippi State to overtime and tallied 318 yards on the ground in the Iron Bowl.

Maybe it's not a prototypical Freeze offense, but the strength of this team is running the ball. Lean on that more and more as the season wears on.

But don't abandon the pass

You've still got to have some balance, though.

Heading into the fourth quarter versus the Bulldogs, transfer QB Payton Thorne had attempted just 10 passes. Now, that may have been a result of reading and reacting to what Georgia was presenting against Auburn's RPO offense, but it's difficult to get into a rhythm with such a small amount of attempts.

Thorne has struggled this season, but the passing game quietly made strides against Georgia. If he can get into a groove against an LSU pass defense that's fourth worst in the conference, the offense may be able to open up a bit.

Give the ball to playmakers

Auburn's top offensive weapons are clear, as the most efficient pieces through the first handful of games include wide receiver Jay Fair, tight end Rivaldo Fairweather and running back Brian Battie.

Amongst Tigers with at least 25 carries this season, Battie ranks first in yards per attempt with 5.1. Fair is the team's leading receiver with just under 200 yards and two touchdowns, and Fairweather trails him at 145 yards and a score.

Guys like Jarquez Hunter and Shane Hooks still need touches, but the aforementioned three have proven to be Auburn's best thus far.

Have someone emerge as a pass rusher

The Tigers have 10 sacks this season, which is tied with Vanderbilt for No. 9 in the conference. As a team, Auburn has collectively earned a 65.6 pass-rushing grade from Pro Football Focus. That's No. 101 in the country out of 133 FBS teams and No. 13 in the SEC, as only Mississippi State has been worse.

Appalachian State transfer Jalen McLeod has been hampered by injuries, but it appears he's finally getting up to speed; he played 53 defensive snaps and registered three pressures and five tackles against Georgia. Auburn desperately needs him to keep that going, and even get better down the stretch.

Get healthy

It's simple, but it'd really help.

The Tigers have been banged up in the secondary this season, with preseason All-SEC cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett missing the first three games of 2023 and nickel cornerback Keionte Scott going down with an ankle sprain in Week 3 versus Samford. Donovan Kaufman has missed some time, too, and senior safety Jaylin Simpson, who played a big role in limiting Georgia's Brock Bowers, was injured late against the Bulldogs. Bowers' numbers exploded with Simpson sidelined.

Freeze is hopeful Simpson will be able to play at LSU, and is waiting to see when Scott will be able to return. Those injuries have been difficult to deal with, and that's without mentioning other key defensive players like linebacker Austin Keys (shoulder) and defensive lineman Mosiah Nasili-Kite (bicep) going down for an extended period.

