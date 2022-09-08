5 things Alabama football fans should know about the Texas Longhorns

Alabama’s high-profile non-conference matchup with the Texas Longhorns is set to unfold this Saturday in Austin. The battle will take place on FOX at 11:00 a.m. CT.

Each week at Roll Tide Wire we do our best to give Alabama fans as close as a look into the opponent as possible. We have already gone behind enemy lines with Longhorns Wire to give you a Texas side of things but we are going to take it a step further today and give you even more information on the Longhorn program.

Here are five important facts that every Alabama football fan should know leading into the contest.

Texas QB Quinn Ewers is making his first start in a big game

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

With just one collegiate start under his belt, this will be the first test on a big stage for Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Texas has issues along the offensive line

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Against a lower-tier program in Lousiana Monroe, the Texas offensive line surrendered three sacks and five tackles for loss.

Texas has plenty of former Alabama players

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas has been a hot spot for former Alabama players. The Longhorns currently have three former members of the Crimson Tide. Running back Keilan Robinson, tight end Jahleel Billingsley, and wide receiver Agiye Hall.

History leans in favor of the Longhorns

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Texas has owned the series with the Crimson Tide with a 7-1 advantage. Alabama’s lone win was in the BCS National Championship in January of 2010.

Sark said the game doesn't matter

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Well, he didn’t really say the game against Alabama didn’t matter but Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian did mention that the game had zero impact on the team goals for 2022. Here is Sarkisian’s direct quote.

“My goal is to be in Dallas on Dec. 3, this game has no impact on that.”

