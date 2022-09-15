5 things Alabama fans should know about Louisiana Monroe

Believe it or not, we are entering the third week of the 2022 college football season. When the matchup between Alabama and Louisiana Monroe concludes on Saturday, the Crimson Tide will be a quarter of the way done with the regular season.

Tide fans have experienced some incredible highs with its shutout win to start the season against Utah State, but also some disappointment with the narrow victory over Texas this past weekend.

With the Warhawks rolling into Tuscaloosa on Saturday for a 3:00 p.m. CT kickoff, let’s take a look at a few things that all Crimson Tide fans should know about the Sun-Belt opponent.

ULM played Texas in Week 1

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Somehow in the early stages of the season, Alabama and ULM have a common opponent, the Texas Longhorns. The Warhawks traveled to Austin in Week 1 to take on Texas and suffered a 52-10 defeat.

ULM won the first ever matchup with the Tide (kind of)

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone remembers when Louisiana Monroe traveled to Tuscaloosa and defeated the Nick Saban-led Crimson Tide in 2007. This defeat still haunts Tide fans. Alabama technically won the first meeting in 2006 but that win was vacated by the NCAA.

ULM QB Chandler Rogers has a very high completion %

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Chandler Rogers has made the first two starts of the season for the Warhawks and is off to a solid start. Rogers is completing 77.3% of his pass attempts in the young season.

LB Tristan Driggers is a playmaker for the Warhawk defense

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Sophomore linebacker Tristan Driggers is all over the field for the ULM defense. Through two games Driggers has 11 tackles and two interceptions.

Former rival coach is now in charge of the Warhawks

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Former Auburn Tiger head coach Terry Bowden now roams the sidelines for the ULM Warhawks. Bowden is entering his second season with the program with hopes of making the Warhawks a Sun-Belt contender. While at Auburn Bowden compiled a 47-17-1 record with the Tigers.

