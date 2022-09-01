5 things Aggie fans should know heading into Saturday’s matchup vs. Sam Houston State

Head coach Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies are set to kick off their 2022 college football season this Saturday, set to host the Sam Houston State Bearkats at 11:AM Central in what is set to be a packed Kyle Field and an always raucous environment.

With Sam Houston State kicking off its season this weekend as well, the Bearkats come into 2022 dripping with the potential to repeat their appearance in the FCS quarterfinals and beyond, as it’s their last season at the FCS level as the rising program is scheduled to enter the FBS ranks before the start of the 2023 season. To provide some background, the Sam Houston State football program has seen great success since entering the FCS ranks after the 1985 season, making three national championship game appearances, and capturing the title against South Dakota State at the end of the 2020 campaign.

The Bearkats have also seen over 37 former players participate in the NFL, while 19 have been drafted in their history, with some notable players including quarterback Rhett Bomar, defensive back Keith Davis, quarterback Josh McCown, and the recent 2022 5th round draft pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Zyon McCollum.

This season, the men in bright orange are led by longtime head coach K.C. Keeler, who is set to start Georgia Tech transfer, Jordan Yates at quarterback, along with 9 FBS level players from the transfer portal, including former 5-Star safety B.J. Foster, and 2018 recruiting class member, wide receiver Al’vonte Woodard.

For the Aggies, Haynes King is back in the saddle as the starting quarterback, the wide receiver and tight end rotation is stacked with a mixture of experienced/young talent, while the defense is set to unveil what they have learned from the new defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin this fall, which is sure to to turn some heads right off the bat.

Now, before kickoff, here are 5 observations leading into Saturday’s afternoon tilt with Sam Houston State.

Story continues

For the Aggies, Haynes King needs to be "that dude" this Saturday

Sep 4, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Haynes King (13) during the fourth quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

To all the young people out there, when I say “that dude” you know exactly what I mean. In his first start since his season-ending injury against Colorado last season, the young gunslinger and Longview, Texas legend needs to prove exactly why he won the starting quarterback job versus the more experience, Max Johnson, while showing where he has improved as a passer, most notably in the areas of throw power, touch, and accuracy. Get er’ done young man.

For the Bearkats, Quarterback Jordan Yates is somewhat unknown, but brings a lot of potential in his first start

Nov 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Jordan Yates (13) passes against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

During the 2021 season with Georga Tech, Yates appeared in 7 games, passing for 908 yards and 6 touchdowns, while throwing 3 interceptions. As a duel threat, he rushed for 82 yards on 64 attempts for 2 touchdowns. With three years of college football under his belt, the Bearkats are receiving a player who’s an instant threat in the pocket or on the run, and want’s nothing more than to prove just how good he can be on the big stage against the Aggies this weekend.

For the Aggies, the ultra talented No.1 ranked 2022 recruiting class officially takes the field

Powell’s Walter Nolan (99) during the KOC Kick-Off Classic football jamboree held at the University of Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium on Friday, August 13, 2021.

Kns Knox Football Jamboree Bp

I could name every player listed in what is currently known as the greatest recruiting class of all time, but in order to save your excitement and energy for Saturday, let’s keep it brief; Players such as defensive lineman Walter Nolan, EDGE Shemar Stewart and defensive end Anthony Lucas, defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, and wide receiver Evan Stewart are just some of the key freshman that will see a ton of snaps this Saturday and beyond, and with what we’ve seen and heard from fall camp in the last month, this group is as special as advertised.

For the Bearkats, head coach K.C. Keeler is preparing his team for the move to the FBS next season

May 16, 2021; Frisco, Texas, USA; Sam Houston State Bearkats head coach K.C. Keeler is mobbed by his players after the game against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits during the Division I FCS Championship football game at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

K.C. Keeler has been the head coach of Sam Houston State since the 2014 season and holds an impressive 80-22 record with the program. After a 10-year head coaching stint at the University of Delaware, Keeler has built the Bearkats as one of the more popular transfer destinations for FBS transfers, securing top-end talent for the slightly less competitive FCS, however, with their move to the American conference next season, Keeler is surely looking forward to facing the Aggies while proving his worth as a future FBS head coach and recruiter.

For the Aggies, the defensive back group will need to solidify its status as an elite group

Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Slade Bolden (18) drops a pass while being covered by Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Antonio Johnson (27) in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M’s defensive back room is littered with top-end talent at both the corner and safety positions, with returning starters such as Antonio Johnson, Jaylon Jones, Myles Jones, Tyreek Chappell, and Demani Richardson bringing years of experience to aid new defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin’s transition. Outside of Antonio Johnson and Demani Richardson returning to their starting spots at nickel corner and strong safety, how Durkin will rotate the corner and safety group to not only include returning contributors but the litany of freshman talent? Well, we will just have to see this Saturday, won’t we?

Aggies Wire will continue to preview Texas A&M’s week one matchup with Sam Houston State throughout the week!

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire