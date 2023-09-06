5 Texas Tech players for Oregon fans to know ahead of Saturday’s matchup

There’s an interesting set of expectations that are presenting themselves for Oregon Ducks fans as they head into Week 2 of the season against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Because of the results in Week 1 — a lopsided victory for Oregon against a bad team, and a disappointing double-overtime loss to an average team for Texas Tech — it’s hard to predict what we may see in Lubbock this weekend.

There’s a chance that the Red Raiders come out firing, knowing that they need to do anything they can in order to avoid an 0-2 start. There’s also a chance that the home team is completely outmatched by a really good Oregon team.

While it’s impossible to predict the outcome, we do know that there are a number of players on the Texas Tech roster that Duck fans need to pay attention to going into the game. Whether it’s a solid QB or dangerous weapons on offense, or a pair of stout defensive linemen, the Red Raiders have a lot of highly talented players that can cause this game to change.

Here are a few names that fans need to know going into Saturday:

QB Tyler Shough

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Stats: 31-for-47, 338 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

2022 Season Stats: 106-for-177, 1,304 yards, 7 TD, 4 INT

Reasoning: Obviously, Oregon fans are already aware of Tyler Shough and what he can do after starting for the Ducks in the 2020 season. While fans may have been frustrated with him throughout that year, Shough has improved since then and is a solid quarterback capable of running a high-flying offense. As Dan Lanning has said multiple times this year when talking about Shough, he is a winner. The Red Raiders are 8-3 when he starts, though his time in Lubbock has been a bit marred by injuries.

WR Jerand Bradley

(Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images)

2023 Stats: 8 catches, 88 yards, 1 TD

2022 Season Stats: 51 catches, 744 yards, 6 TD

Reasoning: If you want to talk about physically imposing receivers, look no further than Jerand Bradley, who stands at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds. He is undoubtedly the top target in the Red Raiders’ offense, and he has the ability to outmatch many cornerbacks and safeties that try to cover him, and he’s a big threat in the redzone. Bradley is going to be a big test for this fresh Oregon secondary.

OLB Jesiah Pierre

2023 Stats: 14 total tackles

2022 Season Stats: 40 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Reasoning: Texas Tech may be without a starting linebacker in Jacob Rodriguez, but they’ve got another dynamic defender in Pierre, who is a tackle machine in the middle. Pierre racked up 14 tackles in the first game of the season and should be a big point of emphasis in the running game for Oregon.

S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

2023 Stats: 5 tackles, 1 PBU

2022 Season Stats: 74 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 1 sack, 3 INT, 5 PBU, 2 FF

Reasoning: Dadrion Taylor-Demerson is a do-it-all safety who has shown throughout the course of his career that he can be a physically imposing player in the running game while also having the ability to get back in the passing game and make a difference. The Ducks have a lot of weapons to throw at him, but expect to hear Taylor-Demerson’s name early and often on Saturday.

TE Mason Tharp

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Stats: 1 catch, 10 yards

2022 Season Stats: 12 catches, 100 yards, 2 TD

Reasoning: The stats may not jump off of the page at you, but when you consider that Tharp stands at 6-foot-8, 250 pounds at the TE position, then he is worth making note of. Lanning noted earlier this week that covering Tharp may be a challenge because there isn’t anyone on Oregon’s roster who can portray a 6-foot-8 TE on the scout team to get them ready. It’s a fair point. We will see how much of an impact he can have on Saturday.

