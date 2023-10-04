5 Texas players to know ahead of this year’s Red River Rivalry game

The week is here. The stage is set, and the Oklahoma Sooners are set to take on their most despised rival, the Texas Longhorns.

After beating Cincinnati on the road and hanging 50 points in a 30-point win against Iowa State, Oklahoma is 5-0 (2-0 Big 12). Texas is also 5-0 (2-0 Big 12) and has beaten Alabama on the road. The win against Alabama has catapulted the Longhorns’ season into the stratosphere. The expectations for Texas are now sky-high.

They enter the game ranked No. 3 in the US LBM Coaches Poll, while Oklahoma is No. 12.

When looking at how each team has recruited, Texas is more talented than the Sooners.

They are a deep team with a plethora of talent at every position group. Oklahoma’s hands will be full on Saturday. While the anticipation builds, we’ve highlighted five Texas players who will play a significant part in deciding who wins this game.

Check it out below.

Quinn Ewers, QB

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Quinn Ewers stands out first and foremost as the starting quarterback. Ewers was once a near perfectly rated prospect, according to 247Sports.

He committed to Texas and then decommitted. Then he reclassified and enrolled early at Ohio State.

Things didn’t quite pan out well with the Buckeyes after getting buried behind C.J. Stroud. Ewers then transferred to Texas and has been their quarterback since. He’s put it together this year and controls an outstanding Texas offense.

To this point, he has amassed 1,358 passing yards and nine touchdowns with just one interception. He has surprised everyone and used his legs to lead him to five rushing touchdowns.

The development of his running ability could put some severe stress on Oklahoma’s defense. It’s something they must respect and account for while trying to stop an explosive Texas receiving core.

At the core, Ewers is comfortably the best quarterback Oklahoma will face throughout this regular season. The defense will need to bring their A+ game.

Xavier Worthy, WR

Xavier Worthy is one of the very talented skill players Texas deploys on offense. He’s caught the attention of the NFL and is firmly a guy who will play on Sundays because of his tremendous speed.

He’s a former track star and has been the best receiver for Texas the previous two seasons. He’s posted two straight years with at least 60 receptions, 700 yards, and nine touchdowns. As a freshman, he introduced himself to Sooners fans early, taking the first play from scrimmage in the 2021 Red River Showdown 75 yards for a touchdown.

Oklahoma’s secondary is miles better now than at either point in the last two years. It’s probably likely we see corner Gentry Williams on him the most. Williams has the athleticism to keep up with Worthy. Either way, Oklahoma would be wise to account for him.

T'Vondre Sweat, DL

Arguably the best player on Texas’ defense is defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat. He’s a dominant force in the middle for the Longhorns. He has the potential to wreck Oklahoma’s whole offensive game plan.

He’s routinely graded out as one of the best defenders for the Longhorns. At 6-foot-4 and well over 340 pounds, he is a massive man in the middle that’s very hard to move.

For an Oklahoma team that has struggled moving people in the run game already, it won’t get any easier as they attempt to deal with Sweat on Saturday.

He has the power and size to completely disrupt their attempt to get the running game going and free up things for his teammates as they rush the passer, too.

Starting center Andrew Raym and the offensive guards that flank him must be on their A-game.

Jaylan Ford, LB

We talk all the time here at Sooners Wire about Oklahoma’s dynamic linebacker, Danny Stutsman. Texas has one of its own; Jaylan Ford.

Ford was named a 2022 third-team All-American by the Associated Press and was a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2022. He was named Big 12 Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and has continued to play excellent ball this season.

He’s one of the best defenders in the country and is the heart of the Texas defense. He has also been dominant in the Big 12 over his last seven games, with 59 total tackles and six for loss. Add that to the one sack, 12 QB pressures, five interceptions, and it’s easy to see why he has the accolades he does.

Oklahoma must find ways to attack or avoid him when they have the ball.

Kelvin Banks, OT

Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas not only has difference makers along the defensive line, but it also has them along the offensive line.

Former five-star prospect Kelvin Banks is a stalwart at tackle for the Longhorns. He helps anchor things for Texas and has been a starter since being a true freshman.

He went up against the likes of Will McDonald (first-round pick), Felix Anudike-Uzomah (first-round pick), and Will Anderson (first-round pick) and more than held his own as a true freshman.

Oklahoma will have to run some games to attack him, but it’ll be fascinating to see how Oklahoma’s EDGEs fare against a player on a first-round trajectory at tackle.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire